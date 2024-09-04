Old Video of Davido Performing for Billionaire Tycoon Dangote Surfaces: “He’s Very Shy”
- Nigerian singer Davido and his big uncle Aliko Dangote had fans giggling recently on the internet
- The Afrobeats sensation was spotted in a lavish event with the billionaire tycoon, where he performed
- The old clip that has since gone viral saw the twin dad bring attention towards the older man as his attitude spurred reactions online
Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his godfather, Aliko Dangote, recently made waves online.
An old video resurfaced, showing the two enjoying themselves at an event where the Afrobeats star was performing. Davido approached the billionaire during his performance, energizing the crowd with his music.
However, Dangote's reaction as Davido drew the spotlight to his side caught the attention of many.
The Afrobeats star posted a rare old picture of himself in the company of his father, Adedeji Adeleke and renowned African billionaire and industrialist Aliko Dangote.
Davido appeared to have had an early interest in fashion, as little OBO was spotted wearing a chic face cap, dark sunglasses, a shirt, and a kicker. He also complimented his looks with a blue waist purse.
This vintage photograph left many highlighting the close relationships between the musician and influential personalities in the country.
See the video below:
Davido and Dangote trend online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
@fariat20:
See how my dangote baby looks stressed."
@jaom369:
"Dangote is a very shy man."
@Dakota__247:
"Dangote looks like he’s not had fun in a very long while tho."
@BlessedDavies2:
"Dangote dey happy say him dey wit Davido."
@blacksoul70017:
He no go dance keh. Omo guys anyhow you fit get money get am o,nothing sweet pass make dem bully your pikin say nah because him papa get money nah
@not_your_mateee:
"My fellow billionaire ..my own billions still dey God side shaa."
Portable calls Davido a failure
Legit.ng recently reported that Portable lambasted Davido in a live video.
Portable bragged about being more successful than Davido.
The Zazu star called OBO a failure and noted that he makes headlines and trends more than the Unavailable crooner.
