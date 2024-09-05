Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo was in the mood of gratitude as she celebrated her 34th birthday on Thursday, September 5

The Wonder crooner stunned in an elegant outfit as her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa, shared some of her special qualities

According to him, Mercy is kind, selfless, playful, and an excellent mother, among many other qualities

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo-Blessed was grateful to God as she marked her 34th birthday on September 5, 2024.

Mercy Chinwo looks glamorous for her 34th birthday. Image credit: @mercychinwo

She thanked God for his blessings, for loving her, and for giving her what money cannot buy. The birthday girl stunned in her gorgeous brown dress which she rocked with her signature beret.

The Confidence crooner's face brightened with smiles as she displayed different angles of her outfit on her Instagram page.

Mercy Chinwo's husband celebrates her 34th birthday

The singer's husband, Blessed Uzochikwa, listed several qualities of his wife on her special day. He described her as an amazing mother to their son Charis, and a selfless and kind woman, among other qualities.

Her fans and colleagues, including Nathaniel Bassey and Ada Ehi, among others, also took time to celebrate with her.

See Mercy Chinwo's birthday post below:

Colleagues, fans celebrate Mercy Chinwo's 34th birthday

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on Mercy Chinwo's birthday below:

@nikkilaoye:

"Happy Birthday dear @mercychinwo. God bless you more as you add a new year today Amen ."

@ccioma:

"Happy birthday omalicha, greater and higher is the story of your life for life."

@adaehimoses:

"Eyyyy! One in a million! Happy birthday my father’s daughter! I celebrate your light."

@elaozeh:

"Happy birthday to you our role model. Thank you for saying Yes to Jesus and making Him famous…We love you unreservedly."

@vichianoevents:

"Happy birthday to the beautiful Merciful Mercy. Have an amazing day. We love you but Jesus Loves you more."

