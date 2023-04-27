An upcoming singer who is also a fan of controversial singer Portable Zazu couldn't hide his excitement when they finally met

He shared a picture of him and Portable at an event while showing off a cap the singer gave him

Some netizens, in reaction to the special moment between the singer and his fan, gushed about him

However, some others assured the upcoming singer about being signed to the Zeh label

Aside from being known for his controversies, Portable Zazu has repeatedly shown he also knows how to bond well with people.

A fan, who is also an upcoming singer identified as Tee Gold, shared the moment he met the Zazu crooner at an event.

Tee Gold, who couldn't hide his excitement, also showed off the cap Portable gifted him as he expressed gratitude to the Street Pop star.

The upcoming singer, in a caption, wrote:

"Portable Zazu Zeh give me is cap the giver never lack thanks appreciate you much love When I see portable zazu."

See a video of him showing off the cap Portable gifted him:

See pictures of him and Portable at an event below:

Online users react

Legit.ng captured the reactions as some netizens assured Tee Gold about being signed to Portable's Zeh music label. See their comments below:

afolabi_______:

"Portable this are the Boyz you fee sigh o."

afolabi_______:

"Abugaofficial, second ajeee. Portable will sign you too don't worry. Just pray for to God."

_asapbarbershop_:

"Otilo bayen!!! You are blowed!! ."

