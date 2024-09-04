Vanessa, the daughter of Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s lover Paulo Okoye, has welcomed her first child

On September 4, 2024, the young lady took to social media to announce the great news while revealing her newborn daughter’s names

Davido and others reacted to the news, while some Nigerians had questions about the baby’s name

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s partner Paulo Okoye’s daughter, Vanessa, has given birth to her first child.

On September 4, 2024, the music executive’s daughter made the announcement with a baby bump photo.

Vanessa Okoye posted a photo of herself rocking a cute purple dress as she cradled her bulging belly on her official Instagram page.

Paulo’s daughter then took to the caption of the post to reveal her newborn daughter’s name while explaining how much her birth changed her life.

The new mum wrote:

“Zariah Nwamaka Okoye💜🥹🙏 My Beautiful Baby Girl has made me whole. My darling Daughter, you are the missing piece I never knew I needed, the missing beat in my heart.

"Today, a new chapter unfolds, a new journey begins, and I promise to pour my entire soul into nurturing, guiding, and loving you. You will be the sunshine that brightens every day, the calm in every storm, and the safe haven where love resides. I am forever changed, forever grateful, and forever in love with you, my sweet girl. Welcome to the world, my precious one.”

In a subsequent post, Vanessa shared a photo of herself cradling her baby in the maternity ward, proudly declaring that she was a mother.

Davido, others react to Paulo’s daughter’s newborn

Shortly after Iyabo Ojo’s lover Paulo Okoye’s daughter announced that she had given birth to a baby girl, the news spread on social media and many fans and celebrities showed her love. However, some netizens had questions about the names she gave her newborn.

Davido:

“Congrats sis !!!!”

Destinyetikoofficial:

“Congratulations darl.”

moladeofficial_:

“Vanzy🥹🥹🥹. Oh my !!❤️❤️ congratulations sis 🎉.”

Lookingforavala:

“Congratulations 🍾.”

thisischichi:

“Congratulations Mommy V ! She’s here ! 💜💜💜💜💜🥰.”

Funkejenifaakindele:

“Congrats my darling ❤️❤️❤️.”

Pharmchi__:

“Congratulations 💃🏻.”

Lingeriebytemmy:

“The new born bearing her surname??? Anyway congratulations to her,God bless the new born🙏🏻.”

Theperfectgiftg:

“What of the husband?”

_lolashub:

“Okoye ke? I don’t understand.”

the_poshlady:

“Hmm, times have changed indeed. Not too long ago if u get preggy outside wedlock, u cld get disowned by your parents. But nowadays, you can get preggy & even join with photoshoot sef. Well u still can't try this shii in the North though, still a taboo.”

software_programmer_back_up:

“What of the father or husband?”

Prettychicocoa20:

“The baby dey answer her mama surname so? Abi the father of the baby coincidentally share the same surname with the mama of the baby?”

