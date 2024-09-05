A Chelsea fan was not happy with Victor Osimhen's summer transfer to Galatasaray, and he took to the Turkish club's page to react

Galatasaray, however, responded by making use of Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola's viral meme to reply to the Chelsea fan while defending Osimhen

The exchange between the Turkish giant and a Chelsea fan on X, formerly Twitter, stirred reactions from Nigerians

Turkish side Galatasaray caused a stir on social media platform X after the club's English-verified page was involved in an exchange with a Chelsea fan over Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen.

Recall that on Wednesday, September 4, Galatasaray officially unveiled their new signing, Osimhen, with his trademark mask. The video went viral in Nigeria and was well-received by several football fans in the country.

Galatasaray defends Victor Osimhen. Credit: @victorosimhen9 @chelseafc @odunladeadekola

Source: Instagram

Chelsea fans react to Osimhen's move to Turkey

However, a Chelsea fan identified as Brizylord took to his X handle to comment on Galatasaray's official English page on the platform, stating that Osimhen would flop in Turkey.

He wrote:

"Osimhen will flop at Galatasaray He should have signed for CHELSEA because Chelsea is a bigger club."

In a swift response, Galatasaray responded with Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola's viral meme and a clapback that read,

"doubt they have enough space in the locker room."

See the exchange below:

Nigerians react as Galatasaray defends Osimhen

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

TolzyBets:

"Using a nigerian meme. Gala for life 🇳🇬."

UncleYakub:

"I love this admin. Cook that fraud."

brightutd:

"For this food wey you cook so, I be Galatasaray fan already."

hashtagtweets:

"Nice one admin, oil dey your head. Cook them."

LifeOfNapaul:

"they employed a Nigerian handler onG."

ccc_4our:

"Noooo, I wasn’t familiar with your gaaaaame!"

degraden1:

"I’m a Chelsea fan but this guy just made me fall in love with Galatasaray."

