Victor Osimhen has completed a season-long loan move to Turkish champions Galatasaray

He leaves the Italian club after he was excluded from the squad after a failed deadline move away

The striker has reportedly parted company with his agent, Roberto Calenda, after the prolonged saga

Victor Osimhen has reportedly taken drastic action against his agent, Roberto Calenda, following the drama that ensued after his Napoli departure.

Osimhen’s departure from Napoli began gaining momentum after he helped the club win the Italian Serie A title in the 2022/23 season and was expected to leave.

Victor Osimhen has left Napoli to join Turkish champions Galatasaray on loan. Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini.

Source: Getty Images

He signed a contract extension till 2026 with an increased salary and a release clause inserted into the deal, which eventually proved problematic in his transfer.

The fee was part of why his move dragged till the deadline day and transfers to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Al-Ahli collapsed, and he was on the verge of wasting months away not playing at Napoli.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Osimhen reportedly sacks Roberto Calenda

According to Il Matino, Osimhen has reportedly parted company with agent Roberto Calenda following his exit from Napoli to Galatasaray yesterday.

The Italian was reportedly left out of the negotiations for the loan move to Galatasaray, with a trusted intermediary between Italian and Turkish clubs, George Gardi, hired for the deal.

Osimhen and Calenda began working shortly after he joined Napoli in 2020, but the agent has come under scrutiny for how he managed the African Footballer of the Year.

Gardi has been pivotal in helping many players from Italy join Turkish clubs, including Osimhen's former teammates Dries Mertens, Nicolo Zaniolo and Mauro Icardi.

As noted by GIFN, his loan move to Turkey does not include any mandatory clause, as he had initially requested for that from Chelsea early in the window.

He reportedly has a break clause in the deal, which allows him to leave if some top European clubs make an offer in January. He also reduced his Napoli release clause to €75 million.

Emenike sends message to Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Emmanuel Emenike sent a message to Osimhen, wishing his compatriot had joined his former club Fenerbahce instead of rivals Galatasaray.

The AFCON 2013 winner used the allure of playing for Jose Mourinho, now in charge of Fener, to tell the Super Eagles striker what he missed out on.

Source: Legit.ng