Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to Victor Osimhen's loan transfer to Turkey side Galatasaray

The celebrity barman who shared a screenshot from his video chat with the football also made a request

Cubana Chiefpriest's request in his congratulatory message to the Super Eagles star has stirred reactions

Popular socialite and celebrity barman Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest, has applauded Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen, who recently completed a loan transfer to Turkish side Galatasaray.

Chiefpriest, like many Nigerians, celebrated Osimhen's latest career move.

Cubana Cheifpriest declares support for Galatasaray. Credit: @victorosimhen9 @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Recall that Galatasaray warmed hearts as they unveiled the Super Eagles striker with a captivating video on their social media platforms.

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to Osimhen's transfer

Following Osimhen's move to Galatasaray, ChiefPriest hailed the footballer as one of the best Nigerian players.

The celebrity barman shared a screenshot of his video chat with Osimhen and added a caption that read, “Legendary. Goal na water.”

Chiefpriest, who also declared he is now a Galatasaray fan, requested a 7Xl Jersey.

Sharing pictures of him with Osimhen, Chiefpriest wrote,

“Congratulations GoalMachine @victorosimhen9 E Go Burn Them Like Hot Water💦 @galatasaray All The Way Make Dem Run My 7Xl Jersey.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Cubana Chiefpriest's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

elvis_officiia:

"Victor oshimen go Turkish just yesterday, Turkish embassy full today 😃 I swear. I too love Lagos ppl."

femikamoru:

"Chief priest & water Any small thing."

d_jamaho:

"7XL jersey This guy."

mazijack:

"Hahahaa wey u don reach sise 7XL??. Better enter turkey make galatasaray tailor measure u."

iamonochie1:

"Point of corrections, he is not yet to be called G.O.A.T, it's like disrespect to CR7 and messi."

tipsywearz:

"okechukwu.gentle @cubana_chiefpriest 7xl go to big for you my boss 2xl is okay that is the perfect size for you boss."

Galatasaray uses Odunlade's meme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Galatasaray used actor Odunlade Adekola's viral meme to respond to a Chelsea fan.

The Chelsea fan, in a post on X, had said Victor Osimhen would flop in Turkey.

Galatasaray's response stirred reactions from Nigerian football fans.

Source: Legit.ng