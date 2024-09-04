Victor Osimhen Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughter, Sends First Message to Galatasaray Fans
- Victor Osimhen was officially announced this afternoon as a new Galatasaray player
- The Nigeria striker joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan from Napoli
- The Super Eagles forward has sent his first message to his new fans on social media
Victor Osimhen has sent his first message to Galatasaray fans after he was officially unveiled this afternoon as the club's new signing on a season-long loan.
Osimhen left Napoli after he was omitted from the club's Serie A squad for the 2024/25 season following his failure to secure a move away on the deadline day.
He was given the chance to join Galatasaray on loan and accepted despite rejecting a similar offer from Premier League club Chelsea during the window.
He was officially unveiled this afternoon with pictures and videos flooding the club’s social media pages, with the Turkish side giving him a near-flawless unveiling.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Osimhen shares photo with his daughter
Osimhen shared a photo of himself and his daughter Haly on the Rams Park pitch on his social media pages and accompanied it with his first message for the fans.
“Super excited to be part of the Galatasaray family! 🦁 I can’t wait to give my all and make the most of this new journey with such an amazing group and the fans,Ready to create unforgettable memories together! Let’s go! 💛❤️ @GalatasaraySK @Galatasaray,” he wrote on X.
Gala confirmed that they will not pay any loan fee, but media reports suggested that they will be due a fee if a break clause in the deal is activated during the January transfer window.
The Lions also confirmed he will earn €6 million for the season despite widespread reports that they will cover his full €11mil wages.
Osimhen parts ways with Roberto Calenda
Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen parted ways with Roberto Calenda after the agent failed to help him secure a permanent move away from Napoli before the transfer window closed.
The Italian agent has represented the player since 2020, when he moved from Lille to Napoli for €81 million. His move to Galatasaray was negotiated by George Gardi.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com