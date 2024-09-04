Victor Osimhen was officially announced this afternoon as a new Galatasaray player

The Nigeria striker joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan from Napoli

The Super Eagles forward has sent his first message to his new fans on social media

Victor Osimhen has sent his first message to Galatasaray fans after he was officially unveiled this afternoon as the club's new signing on a season-long loan.

Osimhen left Napoli after he was omitted from the club's Serie A squad for the 2024/25 season following his failure to secure a move away on the deadline day.

Victor Osimhen was warmly received by Galatasaray fans at midnight at the airport in Istanbul. Photo by Islam Yakut.

Source: Getty Images

He was given the chance to join Galatasaray on loan and accepted despite rejecting a similar offer from Premier League club Chelsea during the window.

He was officially unveiled this afternoon with pictures and videos flooding the club’s social media pages, with the Turkish side giving him a near-flawless unveiling.

Osimhen shares photo with his daughter

Osimhen shared a photo of himself and his daughter Haly on the Rams Park pitch on his social media pages and accompanied it with his first message for the fans.

“Super excited to be part of the Galatasaray family! 🦁 I can’t wait to give my all and make the most of this new journey with such an amazing group and the fans,Ready to create unforgettable memories together! Let’s go! 💛❤️ @GalatasaraySK @Galatasaray,” he wrote on X.

Gala confirmed that they will not pay any loan fee, but media reports suggested that they will be due a fee if a break clause in the deal is activated during the January transfer window.

The Lions also confirmed he will earn €6 million for the season despite widespread reports that they will cover his full €11mil wages.

Osimhen parts ways with Roberto Calenda

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen parted ways with Roberto Calenda after the agent failed to help him secure a permanent move away from Napoli before the transfer window closed.

The Italian agent has represented the player since 2020, when he moved from Lille to Napoli for €81 million. His move to Galatasaray was negotiated by George Gardi.

