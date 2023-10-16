BBNaija Uriel has taken to social media to reveal that she is proud of VeryDarkBlackMan after he showed up on the app with a fresh look

The reality show star stated that she was slammed for going on Instagram Live with the outspoken commentator

She took a swipe at people who also gushed over the new image of Verydarkblackman and said they should learn not to look down at anyone

BBNaija All Stars' Uriel Oputa has stated that she likes the new look of social commentator Vincent Mase Otse, known as Verydarkblackman. She added that the controversial man was entering her eye.

The reality show star quickly added that she was not interested in dating him but loved how he changed his appearance.

BBNaija All Stars Uriel praises Verydarkblackman Photo Credit @verydarkbalackman/@urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Uriel slams her critics

Uriel told people who had abused her for appearing on Verydarkbalckman's Instagram live to respect people in their low state without making fun of them.

She advised ladies not to look down on any man and further dragged those admiring the controversial social commentator too.

Fans react to Uriel's post

Netizens have reacted to the message posted by Uriel, where she admired Verydarkbklackman. Here are some of their comments.

"Who was looking down on him? Dirtiness isn't days of humble abi little beginning oo. Leaving yourself tattered is not appealing."

"I actually rooted for Uriel to win the just concluded bbn! She’s a real person! I like her."

"Never look down on any man and no one is a popper unless no those lazy man wey no wan work."

"Let him cook."

"Yes o never look down on anyone, life is transient and anything can happen."

"What if VDM has money sef and baba is just disguising???"

"Oh please."

"Fact… How Many of you ladies can come out and say this Boldy."

"This URIEL can miss yarn!!!! Who said he was entering their eyes? Abeg shoot ur shot in peace and stop rigmarolling."

"Everything about this aunty is man man.all her media round was neo this."

BBNUriel shares a video where she was eating swallow with a glove

Legit. ng had previously reported that Uriel was hugely criticised for sharing a video where she was eating amala with gloves.

She wore a nylon glove as she ate. Some felt it might be difficult for her to use her hands to eat because she had made her nails.

Uriel also wrote under the post that her healthy life is so sweet. She added that she wore gloves so the soup and food would not stain her nails.

