BBNaija reality star Uriel Oputa has shared a video of her eating 'swallow' which looks like Amala

While many typical Nigerians would have eaten the local dish with their bare hands, Uriel decided to create her style of eating with a glove on her hand

The reality star’s action has caused a stir on social media with many netizens lashing out at her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Uriel Oputa recently took to social media to show her love for local delicacy but it came with more than she bargained for.

A video the popular reality TV star shared on her Instagram page showed her eating 'swallow' which looked like Amala.

Uriel Oputa eats local dish. Credit: @urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

However, rather than eat the meal with her hands, Uriel, who had fixed artificial nails on, wore a nylon glove on her hand.

The reality star added that she wore the glove to avoid staining her nails.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Sharing the video she wrote:

"I cannot Shout oooo This healthy life thing dey sweet me, I’m wearing gloves to avoid staining my nails."

Watch the video below:

Netizens express dissatisfaction at Uriel Oputa’s action

Many took to the reality star’s comment section to criticize her action. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iamprincekc:

"Instead of nylon gloves why not use a spoon? ‍♂️."

kick.stacks:

"Why you dey wear gloves ?"

enjay__masseuse:

"And you think this is healthy? Spoon or fork would have been better."

chimma028:

"What happened to your hand."

p_listle:

"Using your bare hand is better than the nylon ma’am."

mzjessyfab:

"Should have just use spoon nah, not that gloves abeg."

engrkunlexy4u:

"You can't be chewing Amala,we need justice for yoruba swallow,it's called swallow not chewing swallow."

beaut514:

"Am very sure you didn't enjoy the food chaii Nothing pass natural."

zenzaragold:

"What nonsense is this, disrespecting food, mchewww."

Uriel Oputa shares 35th birthday wishes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Uriel Oputa trended online where she celebrated her 35th birthday early this year.

The reality TV star shared a clip on her birthday that has gone viral, where she disclosed her three deepest desires for her 35th birthday.

Uriel revealed that all she wants for her 35th birthday is to get married to a billionaire with a medium gbola and have seven kids together.

Source: Legit.ng