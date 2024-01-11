BBNaija's Uriel Oputa opened up on her desire to settle down for marriage in a trending video

The reality star, however, revealed that men younger than her were the ones approaching her

Uriel suggested that she couldn't date any man younger than her because they were in different stages of life

Big Brother Naija reality star Uriel Oputa is making headlines over a viral video of her expressing interest in getting married.

Uriel, a housemate in the recently concluded All Stars edition, revealed she often gets approached by guys younger than her.

Uriel Oputa says men between 28 and 29 are just getting into life. Credit: @urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

During a chat on the Spill With Phyna podcast, the reality star said her physique has made it difficult for people to believe her age.

Uriel said she couldn't date younger men because they were in different life stages and stressed that she would only consider them if they brought something to the table.

In her words:

“I get approached by younger guys because people don’t believe my age. I’m in my 30s, right? But a lot of 28–29 guys approach me. And I’m like, ‘I can’t date you because I’m in a different stage in life. I’m ready to start a family. So, what can you offer me? You’re just getting into life.”

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Uriel Oputa froze her eggs due to lack of a husband.

People react to Uriel Oputa's comment about dating younger men

See some of the reactions below:

TeezyFBaby1:

"She's hot, but she definitely looks her age. Let's not do that, man. Too early in the year for this.."

Sampson39836330:

"28 & 29 getting into life? Be like this girl they ment."

Eazy__josh:

"Nahh miss You look exactly like your age if not more."

iam_ehix:

"Get approach or you throw yourself at them? Be straight forward."

betmind1:

"What happened to the men you met when you were younger. You don use F accent chase them away."

