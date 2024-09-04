Nigerian singer and former signee of EME music Skales recently got in an exchange with some netizens who accused him of being envious of his colleague Wizkid

Skales, who recently dropped a new single, Jogo responded to the allegations, noting the claims were false and it was about time he addressed them after allowing it to run for so long

In a series of tweets, Skales spoke about his relationship with Wizkid and why they stopped being friends after he left Banky W's record label, EME

Nigerian singer Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, aka Skales, has sparked mixed reactions online with his recent comments about his colleague, Wizkid.

The former EME signee got into a muddy argument with some tweeps after he shared tweets on his X handle announcing his upcoming fourth studio album, Martina's Son.

Nigerian singer Skales has sparked massive reactions online as he opens up about his relationship with Wizkid. Photo credit: @skales/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

One fan's tweet caught his attention and stirred a very harsh response from the singer. Skales spoke about his relationship with Wizkid at Empire Mates Entertainment EME in the viral tweet.

He said despite writing songs for each other while at EME, he and Wizkid have never been close friends.

"He doesn't like me" - Skales revealed

Skales noted that he never switched or harbored any hate for Wizkid; instead, the Essence crooner doesn't like him, and they've never really been close friends.

He noted that despite working together and being signed to the same record label in the early days of their careers, they were never close friends.

Legit.ng recalls when Skales revealed that he wrote most of Wizkid's songs on his debut album.

See Skales' response after a fan accused him of switching on Wizkid:

Netizens reacted to Skales' comment about Wizkid

Here are some of the comments that trailed Skales post:

@aurora94212924:

"Wiz is far gone bro…. Go start 9-5 hater."

@ChrisBlaise25:

"There are some replies u don't need to comment on, just ignore them because some of those comments are irrelevant to u right now, keep ur head straight up and always pray for ur enemies the way u pray for urself because they are part of ur progress in life."

@MyBigAbdoul:

"Your own wahala too much, why you go dey reply all this kind things arrh."

@PrincianoWilly:

"This one no suppose deserve reply na... Haba."

@Dimexbaba01:

"Liking you no be by force, he no dea fck with you because he no want you, you just dea cap shiiiit."

@Spynxdoor:

"You have always been that guy, keep doing that shi, sha rap again sha we dy wait you."

@ejima00:

"Werey don dey talk him mind."

@AyomideDc0113:

"He doesn't like me"nah that statement I use know say u mumu."

@Thapainkiller:

"This hate was what ended your career."

@deshinaszn:

"Everyone is eating and living fine, both skales and wiz, I don’t know why people seem to forget these Artistes dey their Prime, Skales sef no small. Btw I like ur response to the tweet, make everybody go drink water ress."

@Onile_NZ:

"I knew all along your debut was a smash hit and you doing the pen for him he was scared of you fam."

Source: Legit.ng