Nigerian superstar singer Wizkid made a surprise appearance on one of the rowdiest streets in Lagos

The Made in Lagos hitmaker struggled to get to his car due to the amount of people who surrounded him

In the viral video that has since caught the attention of many, some fans could've heard hailing the singer

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, recently caused a stir on social media after being spotted on the bustling streets of Lagos.

The Afrobeats superstar, who had earlier sparked online buzz with a cryptic post about his upcoming album, was seen navigating through a massive crowd.

Wizkid met a crowd on the streets of Lagos.

Source: Instagram

Machala, as he's fondly called, struggled through the large number of people to get to his car and immediately leave the premises.

The loud voices in the background could be heard hailing the Made in Lagos hitmaker and expressing amazement at his physical looks.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he was no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.

After revealing that he now makes Bollywood music, he slammed his fans, throwing abusive words at them.

Watch the video below:

Wizkid's video excites fans

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@MachalaDoctor:

"Them wan chop big wiz 🦅 love choke."

@Big_Larry11:

"Omo! Him sef dey laff . The love too much bruv."

@Big_Aby:

"E dey always be like when Michael jackson dey waka."

@Eleshinnla30294:

"I remember when one idiot enter surulere that day wey he just dey run up nd down."

@Lefemariey:

"Nawa oo government needs to create jobs o."

@triplechichopa:

"Location make I enter Uber fast."

@AjaoViktor:

"Baba say "see as e fresh, werey"

Wizkid performs at Seyi Vibez's concert

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had shown support to his junior colleague, Seyi Vibez, during his recent London show at the O2 Indigo.

In the video making the rounds, Wizkid was seen on stage having a spectacular performance as he sang some of his hit songs.

The clip sparked excitement in the heart of fans, who took to the comment section to react to how effortlessly Wizkid performed.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

