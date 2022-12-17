Singer Skales has said his finally goodbyes to his dear mother who was buried on Friday, December 16

The singer took to his official Instagram page with pictures taken from the funeral service which had close family members in attendance

Fans and colleagues in the industry were seen in the comment section with comforting words for the singer

It is indeed a trying for top Nigerian singer, Skales, who has had to say a tough and final goodbye to his mother who passed away some months ago.

The singer’s mum was finally buried on Friday, December 16, and Skales shared photos from the ceremony on his official Instagram page.

Singer Skales buries late mum. Photo: @skales

Source: Instagram

Skales was spotted with close finally members who equally came out to say their last goodbyes to their loved one.

“LAID MY QUEEN AND ONE TRUE LOVE TO REST YESTERDAY… REST IN PEACE MAMA JOHN … I WILL MAKE YOU PROUD ..I LOVE YOU WITH ALL OF MY HEART,” Skales captioned the post.

One of the photos captured the singer taking a last look at his late mother while he was seen lowering her into the ground in another.

Check out the emotional post below:

Fans comfort Skales

dareynow said:

"Omo mama john! ❤️ ️ stay strong brother."

fezakessy said:

"My condolences brother. May Mama rest in eternal peace."

larrymadowo said:

"My condolences, bro. Sending strength and comfort."

boy_director said:

"My brother ."

celebrity_herbalist said:

"My condolences. My her soul continue to rest in peace ."

oversizepicture said:

"But why am I not seeeing any Nigerian artist there."

oluwagold824 said:

"If you were topping charts which you did and are sure the entertainment turn up with be much..but you lots left this man to burry his mum alone ..then sending fake love thr internet skates na man you be."

yanatoma said:

"Sending strength and prayer my condolences to you and the family, blessings ."

