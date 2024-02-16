Nigerian singer Skales was recently on Isbae U's Curiosity Made Me Ask, where he spoke a bit about his working relationship back in the day with Wizkid

Skales shared on the show some songs he wrote for Wizkid when he still used to be signed to Banky W's record label, EME

However, he was quick to note that the relationship was symbiotic and sometimes Wizzy wrote for him as well

Afrobeats singer and former EME artist Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, aka Skales, recently shared his experience working with his superstar colleague, Wizkid.

While he was on Isbae U's show, Curiosity Made Me Ask; he shared how he used to help Wizkid back in the day with his songwriting.

Former EME signee Skales opens up about his days with Wizkid when they were signed to Banky W's record label. Photo credit: @skales/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Skales, during the conversation with Isbae U, revealed that about five songs on Wizkid's debut album were all written by him.

He mentioned that he wrote Wiz Party, Say My Name and Gidi Girl were all written by him.

"Wizkid wrote Mukulu" - Skales reveals

However, Skales shared that the relationship between him and Wizkid was symbiotic. He noted that Wizzy was the one who wrote one of his biggest songs to date, Mukulu.

The Jos-born Afro-pop singer noted that the bond then when he was still in EME was more of a team thing, and so everyone was allowed to bounce off each other's creativity.

Here watch Skales interview with Isbae U below:

Netizens react to Skales revelation about Wizkid

See some of the comments that trailed Skales comment about writing songs for Wizkid:

@amujei_:

"This guy wrote my favorite song on superstar album."

@17_morals:

"No wonder that wiz party.. thank you Skales."

@meenvrbckdwn:

"Wereyyyyyyy dey whyne and Skales too dey enter am."

@paulozma222:

"Nothing beats team work though. Na this straight face wey BaeU dey always keep dey murd me Aje."

@habiblinz:

"What type of facial expression is this one again Skales."

@Pizzy_ander:

"Mukulu was dropped 13 years ago mehn. Davido was in that Video."

@DaviesAyo8:

"You can’t hate big Wiz."

@Pizzy_ander:

"13 years ago and Skales still dey dye in beards black like year 1 student."

@badt_igboboy:

"I remember telling someone back then about mukulu lyrics…I told the person that this is something wizkid will write and sing…i was like dont be surprise that it was wizkid that wrote the song for skales…and now here is skales saying it lol."

Clips of when Skales buried his mum trends

Legit.ng recalls reporting when young singer Skales went through a difficult patch after losing his mum.

There was an outpouring for him on social media after clips of his mum's final burial went viral.

Photos of the burial trended online, and Skales was seen weeping profusely when his mum was laid to rest.

