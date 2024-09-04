“Monopause Starts From 25 Now”: Lege Miamii’s Revelation About Female Reproductive System Trends
- Controversial content creator and matchmaker Lege Miami recently shared some details about the female reproductive system on social media handle that's got people talking
- In the viral clip, Lege Miamii begged young Nigerian women at home and abroad to find a man who would love and cherish them
- He noted that he was making the call after a recent discovery that he stumbled upon, stating that women are set to start entering into menopause at age 25 and no longer in their mid-40s
The controversial content creator and matchmaking expert Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miami, recently sparked mixed reactions online with some comments he shared about women and their reproductive system.
In the trending clip, Lege Miami claimed he recently stumbled upon a research paper about the female reproductive system that worried him.
He noted that according to the research, the average female is now set to enter into menopause at 25.
The funny man begged his fans and followers to take advantage of the matchmaking opportunities he provides and avoid the menopause category.
Lege reveals the faces of his kids
In another recent post, Lege Miami revealed the faces of his son and daughter for the first time on his social media handle.
Legit.ng recalls reporting when Lege revealed he wasn't married but had two kids.
See Lege's post about menopause below:
Meet Lege Miami's kids:
Reactions trail Lege Miami's comment about menopause
Here are some of the comments that trailed Lege Miami's revelation about women entering into menopause at 25:
@onpointtalk:
"Menopause ❌ Monopause."
@toun____bae:
"Nah your gfs own go start from 20."
@josie_primelord:
"Thank God is monopause that’s starting from 25 not MENOPAUSE."
@tubely2k2:
"Education is important! Werey said Molopause."
@iam_terrykcrix:
"Do you mean monologue or monopoly."
@perry_pearl:
"No be only Monopause na Monopoly 🙄. CEO RADARADA."
@_____zannah:
"Come back again when you get the pronounciation of “menopause “elesin."
@___tolanii:
"Monopause starts from 18 not 25."
@ola_stoneycreek:
"Monopause is different frm Menopause guys so Lege is right.APC has changed it thanks to Seyi Tinubu’s dad."
Lege slams late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Lege Miami bashed Queen Dami, the late Alaafin of Oyo's Olori, when she went on his show.
Queen Dami had gone on the show, noting that she was back on the market and was actively looking for a man to settle down with.
However, something Lege Miami said to her when she went on the show has sparked reactions online.
