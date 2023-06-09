One of the young wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi Queen Dami made a sorry sight on actor Lege's dating show

The actor introduced Dami to the audience and rudely made fun of her for desperately looking for a husband and wearing a big outfit

After ordering her to speak in English even if she has to struggle, Lege also told the widowed queen to wear skimpy outfits

Popular Nollywood actor Lege Miami has a dating show, and the widowed queen of the late Alaafin of Oyo was his guest recently.

Queen Dami is ready to settle down with another man, and Lege, in a viral video from his live, told her to move back and turn on the light so that he and others can see her full form.

Netizens react to video of Alaafin's queen and Lege Photo credit: @legemiamii/@alafinslegacies/@mylagoslately

Source: Instagram

The actor, however, got mad after seeing that the queen had a huge gown on and queried if she really wanted a husband with her outfit.

Lege ordered the widowed queen to change into shorts and a shirt, and noted that she has to speak in English even if she has to struggle like he was in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The single mother in a bid not to get Lege mad any further and not ruin her chances, scurried off to get changed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Lege's video

bola_bugatti_:

"You see old these old wrinkled men, marrying and impregnating these young girls, when they die the young wife becomes a nuisance while the kids become society's liabilities. What’s all this eyesore na. Anyone linked to a king by marriage should be taken care of for life, there should be a local arrangement to take care of their harem. I’m sure she’s more hungry than looking for a partner."

olu_flex:

"Wow… am speechless, isn’t this disrespectful to the throne."

igwebikeofficial:

"Two of them no get sense ooo.. u dey use Yoruba dey talk to her then she reply u with same Yoruba, u com dey quarrel her say make she speak English.. the girl sef say let me on light.. omo forget apart from the English sef this girl no get level at all cuz if she has, what is she doing on this kind of platform for this yeye guy to dey talk to her like this?"

realestatebabygirl:

"I wonder why women allow themselves get disrespected this much."

theladykara:

"Why is he speaking to her so disrespectfully… that’s a King’s widow! Hah Na wa o "

bossbiodun:

"Lege the Gods are watching you."

Lege boasts about being friends with President Tinubu's son

Controversial actor Lege is a staunch supporter of the newly sworn-in president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his loyalty seemed to have earned him rewards.

In a post on his page, the actor reminded netizens that the president's son, Seyi, is his friend.

The actor, who travelled to Abuja for Bola Tinubu's inauguration, said he might have poor parents and not know anyone, but nobody should fight him because he has the president's son in his corner.

Source: Legit.ng