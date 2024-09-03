Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has dropped his two cents about fans who gawk at celebrities in public

The socialite complained bitterly about it on his Instagram page as he advised Nigerians on how to conduct themselves in the presence of celebrities

Bobrisky’s advice soon spread on social media and raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has complained about fans who openly stare at celebrities after meeting them in public.

On his official Instagram page, the socialite condemned the act of staring at public figures, especially him.

Bob went on to explain how some people behave when they see him in public. According to him, some fans stare into his soul, and some illiterate people would even comment on his body.

The crossdresser advised that such people need to ask classy next time by staring quietly and moving on. In the caption of the post, Bob wrote:

“Be posh and classy…”

What fans said about Bobrisky’s advice

Bobrisky’s advice to fans who stare at celebrities spread on social media and it raised interesting comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

diaryofafitmum_naija':

“I no blame you ! Mtchewww.”

basseyaniebiet:

“You follow look them to know they were staring at you😂.”

Grey_fleur:

“She said you should quietly stare ‘at them’….. At what pls? 🤔”

Gracewollins:

“😂😂💔he should have added demure.”

Yiinngi:

“Wonders Bob now talking about posh and classy 😂😂😂😂.”

Ringlightbytt:

“Bob Abeg drop sound for us😩.”

yiinngi:

“Darling they’re staring at the disbelief of what they order on SM vs what they get in reality.”

czair1:

““Illiterate” lenu e Idris. Na those wey Dey donate money for you I blame. Yeyebrity isonu don’t downtalk your admirers and ‘fans’ in that manner for cheap publicity.”

Ashytuns:

“Lol 😂😂 people wey Dey low key swear for you 😂😂.”

babytee90:

“No b him fault na those people people I blame.”

Officialkeilah_chidera:

“Yes mommy..I mean… sorry Idris no vex.”

Bobrisky rocks outfit, gold of over N6m

Meanwhile, Bobrisky has sparked reactions on social media with the amount he spent to look good for his 32nd birthday.

In a video with content creator Egungun, the socialite revealed he spent over N6m on his outfit and accessories for his birthday.

As he is fondly called, the Mummy of Lagos also added that his recent surgery cost him over N4m.

Source: Legit.ng