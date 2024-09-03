Mercy Aigbe Triggers Backlash With Video of Her and Bobrisky on Dinner Date: “This Is Nonsense”
Nollywood star and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe has joined the list of celebrities who have openly supported crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, after his release from jail.
After videos from Bobrisky's starstudded birthday made headlines, Mercy also gave the crossdresser a special treat.
Mercy, who recently confirmed Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla's engagement to her Tanzanian lover, shared a video from her dinner date with Bobrisky.
A clip showed Bobrisky being surprised with a special dish for his birthday before the crossdresser and Mercy posed for pictures.
Mercy Aigbe faces criticisms over hangout with Bobrisky
The Nollywood actress, who also refers to herself as an Alhaja, was dragged for encouraging Bobrisky in her crossdressing act. Legit.ng captured some of the comments from disappointed fans, read them below:
cityhomeofevents:
"I don’t really understand what y’all are promoting, chai."
_03.023:
"Everything is allowed in this country, don’t worry we go support you …."
teewhy09:
"Rubbish and nonsense."
aishajewelries:
"Minat Haram."
ben_food1:
"Bob u look like man for here."
indianna_baylog:
"I love it so much everyone is fine to."
funkiestbeautyhome:
"Hope Alhaji no go vex say you dey hug another man bayi."
__ariyo:
"All of una dey Craz3."
flawlessfabrics27:
"Rubbish sha."
diamomd1888:
"Happy birthday bro edris."
maka_1804
"Aghhhhh aunt mercy."
dewunmiofficial:
"Alhaja Minah with the H , Ahhh!!!"
Mercy Aigbe shares why she dumped Christianity
The actress opened up about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.
She spoke about how religion helped her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti.
Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one as she has always been liberal with religion.
