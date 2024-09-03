Actress Mercy Aigbe has shared a fun video from her outing with crossdresser Bobrisky amid his birthday celebration

Mercy Aigbe also treated Bobrisky to a surprise birthday dinner, which brought smiles to the face of the crossdresser

The Nollywood star's action didn't go unnoticed, as some netizens expressed their disappointment at her

Nollywood star and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe has joined the list of celebrities who have openly supported crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, after his release from jail.

After videos from Bobrisky's starstudded birthday made headlines, Mercy also gave the crossdresser a special treat.

Mercy, who recently confirmed Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla's engagement to her Tanzanian lover, shared a video from her dinner date with Bobrisky.

A clip showed Bobrisky being surprised with a special dish for his birthday before the crossdresser and Mercy posed for pictures.

Watch the video of Bobrisky and Mercy Aigbe below

Mercy Aigbe faces criticisms over hangout with Bobrisky

The Nollywood actress, who also refers to herself as an Alhaja, was dragged for encouraging Bobrisky in her crossdressing act. Legit.ng captured some of the comments from disappointed fans, read them below:

Mercy Aigbe shares why she dumped Christianity

The actress opened up about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.

She spoke about how religion helped her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti.

Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one as she has always been liberal with religion.

