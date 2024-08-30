DJ Cuppy’s ‘Kids’ Celebrate Her Baptism, Her Reply Triggers Reactions: “Dogs Dey Talk?”
- Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy’s dogs, have made headlines over their social media message to her
- Shortly after Cuppy rededicated her life to God and got baptised, a congratulatory post to her was shared on her ‘children’s’ Instagram account
- DJ Cuppy reacted to the well-wishes from her kids, and the interaction drew the attention of Nigerians after it went viral
Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa, aka DJ Cuppy’s ‘children’ have congratulated her on getting baptised.
Just recently, the celebrity disk jockey made headlines after she rededicated her life to God in a series of church ceremonies.
Her kids, two Pomeranian dogs named Dudu and Funfun, posted about it on their Instagram page.
The page posted a photo of Cuppy carrying her ‘children’ at the baptism ceremony, accompanied by a caption in which the dogs congratulated their mum.
The caption reads:
“Congratulations Mummy! We are so proud of your journey✝️🕊️🤍🐾 We Love you!!”
DJ Cuppy reacts to message from her dogs
After DJ Cuppy’s dogs celebrated her baptism on their Instagram page, the billionaire’s daughter took to the comment section to acknowledge their well wishes. She wrote:
“Thank you my babies! God bless me for you 😅.”
See the post below:
What fans said about DJ Cuppy and her dogs
Legit.ng gathered some reactions from Nigerians who had things to say about DJ Cuppy’s exchange with her dogs aka her children. Read their comments below:
_foreverwinnie_:
“Since all of use de kolo these days😂😂 congratulations o.”
Savagetrapqueen2300:
“😂😂😂😂rich man pikin no get problem ohhh Gawd Abeg bless my parent more & more, amen 🙏🏼.”
Benkash_paid:
“This DJ Cuppy never talk Wetin she de go through she jst de force herself to be happy.”
boots.and.more:
“True true she needs Jesus 😩.”
froshville:
“This has to be a new trend of illness.”
liz_blesing:
“God bless me for you? Tf cuppy😂.”
Shirlzontv:
“Dogs are talking now sef, you guys don’t know warris goring ron.”
Beauty_bypelz:
“From me to me.”
Jayden_vickyy:
“You people on earth are really funny😂😂Here in Venus, there's nothing like this😂.”
Midey_kesh01:
“Smiles look at how people are judging her like they have a perfect life too. One thing most of you don’t know is that to survive in this life, you have to do things that makes you happy no matter how silly it is. Common look at her, she is happy doing what what makes her happy while you wey never chop today dey judge her lol.”
DJ Cuppy warns newcomers
Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, shared a new public service announcement to new people coming into her life.
On social media, the celebrity disc jockey described herself as she told new people not to try to change her.
Cuppy’s post sparked online reactions, with many netizens going to her comment section to share their thoughts.
