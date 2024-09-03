Nigerian singer Spyro has opened up on his struggle with engaging in bedroom activities with women before marriage

The Who’s Your Guy crooner explained how it made him feel after engaging in the ‘bedroom act’ and how he made amends

Spyro’s disclosure drew the attention of many Nigerians, who dropped their hot takes on the matter

Nigerian singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, aka Spyro, has shared his struggle with sleeping with women before marriage.

The music star, who is known for his strong Christian beliefs, took to his Instagram page to confess the actions that were troubling him.

According to Spyro, it felt good to engage in ‘bedroom activities’ with women, but his conscience made him struggle. He noted that every time he fornicated, he was troubled knowing that he wasn’t married to the person.

Fans react as Spyro admits to sleeping with women before marriage. Photos: @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

The Who’s Your Guy crooner spoke further and said that to combat the feeling, he started praying for strength until he finally cut off all the women on his roster at the time. Spyro, however, acknowledged that it wasn’t an easy step to take for him.

He wrote in part:

“I struggled for a while but I kept praying for strength and when the time came I disengaged from all lingering connects at the time …it hasn’t been easy especially when I travel and these clean girls begin to get funny around me 🤦🏾‍♂️ and promoters never make it easy too but now they know 🤣 but yea I am keeping this bed for ONE now.

I ask myself tho “what will happen if NENGI then comes along 🤔 that one go hard sha but no going back o 😁.”

See his post below:

What fans said about Spyro’s disclosure

Spyro’s candid disclosure about his struggle with sleeping with women before marriage got many of his fans talking. Several of them were pleased with his honesty. Read their comments below:

Callmeneche_:

“And that's how you know God's favorite, sin becomes uncomfortable 😂❤️.”

Valascakes:

“I love this! Commitment is a choice. The Lord give you the needed grace.”

darlington_mide:

“Story behind your songs are what makes it special i pray make i get your kind of will power unto that level i never strong reach at all.”

Prudent_gabriel:

“My brother in Christ 😂.”

Stkiddolion:

“Confession is the key🔑 to being born again 😂.”

Joyce_gbadebo:

“It is a good decision, the Lord will surely help you in Jesus name but please learn to flee from every appearances of immorality.”

steveheadmaxter:

“Keep speaking your truth brother! They will try to silence you or call you holier then thou, but PREACH IT!!! Formication is not a flex. We can’t brag about the sins we have committed 👏👏.”

mirabeljusty11:

“This is not just a song but a daily reminder to purity and dedication to God. Dear God HELP ME 🙏🙏. Thanks Jesus boy for this @spyro__official ❤️❤️❤️.”

dave_holluwa:

“God bless you, for representing Jesus.”

Akiti99:

“Make Nengi no do you wetin Rihanna do Donjazzy o boss 😂😂😂.”

bellokreb:

“Are you sure bro 😂.”

Spyro ends beef with Portable

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that controversial singer Portable finally ended his beef with Spyro. Spyro had rejected Portable's request for a collaboration.

In another IG post, he retracted his statement and called the singer a "bad guy" after receiving an email to do a collaboration with him.

Source: Legit.ng