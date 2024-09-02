Chidimma Adetshina's emergence as Miss Universe Nigeria after South Africans bullied her has remained a trending topic on social media

In a conversation with Legit.ng's Olumide Alake, Kehinde Ajose, a publisher and entertainment journalist, spoke about Chidimma's resilience

According to Kehinde Ajose, Chidimma's invitation to participate in the Nigerian pageant was a second chance given to her by God

Kehinde Ajose, a publisher and entertainment journalist, has lent his voice to the discussions trailing Chidimma Adetshina's win at the recently held Miss Universe Nigeria.

The journey of Chidimma Adetshina, from being bullied in South Africa to emerging as the Nigerian queen for 2024, will continue to trend, at least until the end of the year.

Kehinde Ajose reacts to Chidimma's win. Credit: @chichi_vanessa @kehindeajose

Source: Instagram

Recall that Chidimma, a 24-year-old model, was made to bow out from Miss SA following a series of bullying from South Africans over her identity. During this period, the Nigerian online community threw their weight behind her.

However, following an invitation from Miss Universe Nigeria organisers, reactions trailed Chidimma's participation in the country's beauty pageant.

Several Nigerians, including popular critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, spoke against her participation.

Amid the mixed reactions that led to Nigerians and South Africans engaging in a 'bolt for bolt,' challenge, Chidimma was crowned queen on Sunday, September 1.

Kehinde Ajose reacts to Chidimma's win

Kehinde Ajose, a publisher told Legit.ng that Chidimma's win was a testament to the power of resilience in the face of adversity, which is what every young Nigerian needs to embody.

"This resilience is what young Nigerians need to embody in the face of national and personal challenges," he said.

Chidimma's invite to Nigeria was a second chance

Kehinde Ajose, who predicted Chidimma would emerge as the winner, said her participation in Miss Universe was a second chance God gave her.

"I am not shocked that this has come to pass despite criticisms from South Africans that she was not eligible to participate in their pageantry. God gave her a fresh start via the invitation of Miss Universe Nigeria. She competed and won," he said.

Chidimma's win is a call for Africa to unite

The publisher said Chidimma's emergence as Miss Universe Nigeria queen is a call for Africa to unite and end discrimination irrespective of the diversity in cultures and languages.

"Like she said in her acceptance speech, “this crown is not just for beauty; it’s a call for unity”. Africa needs to stay united and see ourselves as one force. We need to stop the discrimination and embrace our diversity as our strength, Congratulations to her," he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also recalled reporting that Verydarkman claimed Chidimma Adetshina was crowned queen out of pity and not unmerit.

Chidimma's mum spotted in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that SA opposition party ActionSA wrote to the Department of Home Affairs to clarify how her mother was permitted to leave the country for Nigeria.

ActionSA stressed that it was alarming that Chidimma's mum was seen in Nigeria during a televised broadcast of Miss Universe Nigeria.

"Abeg make SA people calm down and let make these things quick pass joor so that we can focus on more important things," a Nigerian reacted.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng