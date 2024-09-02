The winner of the Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, has finally broken her silence as she talks about getting rejected in South Africa and winning it in her father's land

During the interview, Chidimma Adetshina shared how she nearly gave up on a dream she has been pursuing since 2017

She also promised in the viral clip to win the Miss Universe World for Nigeria later this year in her bid to show appreciation for everything the country did for her

Nigerian-born South African model Chidimma Onwe Adetshina recently emerged as the winner of the Miss Universe Nigeria.

Many travails and challenges have trailed Chidimma's journey to participate in the Miss Universe World.

Nigerian born SA model Chidimma Adetshina finally opens up about her emergence as Miss Universe Naija. Photo credit: @chichi_vanessa

Her emergence as the winner of Miss Universe Nigeria came with many obstacles after what she endured in South Africa in the same competition.

The model had to withdraw from the South African competition before being invited to participate in the Nigerian version.

Her win in Nigeria has been criticized, as many feel she was favoured and didn't deserve to be invited to participate in the competition on a platter of gold.

Chidimma finally speaks after winning

A video of Chidimma talking with some journalists has gone viral. In the trending video, she shared how facing different obstacles has helped her build a strong personality and character.

She also sent a message of appreciation to South Africa despite the persecution she faced for participating in the Miss Universe competition in the country.

Chidimma vowed to win the Miss Universe World title for Nigeria in appreciation for the country's support when her world seemed certain to collapse.

Watch the viral interview below:

Netizens react to Chidimma's interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Chidimma's interview:

@iamstretch_:

"Who thinks she won fair and square?"

@IamDONAVE:

"Me to her! She actually speaks very well! I love how she handles that South African part…. Indeed, it’s in her! All the best to her!"

@IamObd:

"She is a smart girl. Diplomacy is one of the skills she possesses."

@happy_wisd67238:

"She's very intelligent."

@moses_moses_ty:

"Congratulations to the South African fraud."

@mrucee_official:

"Anyone that says haters ain't needed in life never see you before sis, you used their hate and stones to build a duplex, you too much, very smart, very cutie, very demure."

@november_kennedy:

"When they tryna destroy you but they ended up fixing your path to stardom!!!"

@xmdunge:

"Congratulations Queen now let’s go win the Universe."

@chridtian1996:

"Nigeria is solidly behind you....let's go for the crown come November in Mexico."

Chidimma drops out of pageant

Legit.ng earlier reported Chidimma's withdrawal from the beauty contest, to the dismay of fans.

On August 8, 2024, the beauty queen took to social media to release a statement explaining her reasons.

Chidimma’s withdrawal from the Miss SA pageant was met with mixed reactions from netizens.

