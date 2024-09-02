Chidimma Adetshina's emergence as Miss Universe Nigeria queen for 2024 has continued to trend online

After she was crowned a beauty queen, a Nigerian lady sent a message to Chidimma about avoiding singer Flavour

The message caught Flavour's attention, and his response has stirred reactions from social media users

Miss Universe Nigeria's reigning queen, Chidimma Adetshina, has received congratulations and advice from fans and wellwishers following her latest achievement.

Amid the different messages fans have penned to Chidimma, a Nigerian lady stood out with her advice to the beauty queen.

Flavour reacts as lady advises Chidimma Adeshina to avoid him. Credit: @2niteflavour @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

In a viral tweet on X, the lady advised Chidimma to avoid Nigerian singer Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, aka Flavour Nabania.

She wrote, "Congratulations to her. Pro tip: Avoid Flavor Nabania."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Flavour reacts as lady advises Chidimma to avoid him

The singer, who has been in a relationship with former beauty queens Sandra Okagbue and Anna Banner, who are also his baby mamas, swiftly responded.

Flavour jokingly urged Chidimma to come close to him as he doesn't bite.

"FLAVOUR OF AFRICA, nne and I don’t bite," he tweeted.

See Flavour's response to tweet below:

What netizens are saying about advice to Chidimma about Flavour

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

ehisssss:

"wetin be this."

Official_Ogiis:

"She won't if they eventually cross paths. You jinxed it."

djtoxiq_:

"I think she’s safe, flavor like them in yellow pawpaw lol."

Skillful_Dammy:

"Intentional bullet still dey touch Flavor."

ustinangelo0:

"People wey go knack am plenty, don't play."

olacuteTunes:

"Favour no Dey move like that again."

SelomSarl:

"We're initiating legal proceedings against you. See you in court. Flavor Nabania's lawyers are coming for you. Good morning, tweeps! May your day be filled with truth, not lies."

VDM explains why Chidimma doesn't deserve to win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Verydarkman claimed Chidimma Adetshina emerged as the winner out of pity for what she had faced.

The social media critic, who Chidimma's emergence as unfair to other contestants, said organisers should have made her participate in next year's pageantry.

According to VDM, Chidimma didn't deserve to win as pageantry was not all about face cards.

Source: Legit.ng