“Chidimma Adetshina Doesn’t Deserve to Win: VDM Slams Pageant Organisers, Calls Them Lazy in Video
- Verydarkman has reacted to the emergence of Chidimma Adetshina as the winner of Miss Universe Nigeria 2024
- The social media critic lashed out at the organisers as he shared why they made her emerge as the winner
- Verydarkman, who called the organisers lazy, queried why Chidimma was made to represent Taraba state
Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina's emergence as Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 has stirred up debate on Nigerian social media. Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, is the latest popular figure to join the conversation.
Verydarkman, who had predicted Chidimma would emerge as the winner when the organisers invited her to Nigeria after South Africans bullied her, claimed she emerged as the winner out of pity for what she had faced.
The social media critic, who Chidimma's emergence as unfair to other contestants, said organisers should have made her participate in next year's pageantry.
According to VDM, Chidimma didn't deserve to win as pageantry was not all about face cards.
In another clip, VDM queried why organisers allowed Chidimma to represent Taraba when she was not from the state, an action he tagged as lazy on the part of the organisers.
VDM stated that organisers were supposed to go to each state on a talent hunt for contestants.
"You na carry person wey no come from Taraba, call her Miss Taraba, how does she represent Taraba state when she is not from Taraba?" he queried.
Sharing the video on his page, VDM wrote in a caption:
"So Chidinma wins miss universe just like i predicted is this fair tho….miss taraba ke."
Watch video as VDM reacts to Chidimma Adetshina's win
Legit.ng also recently reported that social media critic Daniel Regha reacted to Chidimma Adetshina's win.
What Chidimma Adetshina said about Miss SA's drama
Legit.ng earlier reported that Chidimma opened up on how she felt during the drama surrounding the beauty competition.
The beauty queen said that she felt everything should just end because she could not take it anymore, and she cried herself to sleep.
In an interview with OAP Tacha, she stated that her family is her biggest support system and revealed her next line of action.
