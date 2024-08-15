Verydarkman, in a new video, has reacted to Chidimma Adetshina's decision to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant

The social media critic in a video addressed how Chidimma Adetshina's participation will affect other Nigerian contestant

VDM's comment has stirred mixed reactions from Nigerian netizens, with many taking sides with him

Nigerian controversial critic Martins Otse has spurred reactions after he addressed former Miss South Africa 2024 finalist Chidimma Adetshina's decision to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chidimma was invited to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria after she was bullied by South Africans, which made her withdraw from the pageant.

VDM says Chidimma Adetshina's participation in Miss Universe Nigeria will affect other contestants. Credit: @verydarkblackman @chichi_vanessa.

Days after an invitation was extended to her, Chidimma, in a viral video, openly accepted to participate in a Nigerian beauty pageant.

VDM reacts to Chidimma Adetshina's acceptance video

The critic explained that Chidimma's participation in Miss Universe Nigeria will jeopardise the chances of other Nigerian contestants as organisers will want to ensure she wins to send a message to South Africans.

VDM stated that it was not fair to Nigerian models who had been preparing all their lives for the pageant.

"A lot of people go vex but let’s call a spade a spade,bcos dem reject you for South Africa you finally want compete for the miss Nigeria crown and will definitely win it jeopardizing the chances of those young girls that have stayed in Nigeria all their lives preparing for the moment lol naija anyways good luck," he said.

Watch video as VDM speaks about Chidimma Adetshina's acceptance video:

What people are saying about VDM's video

Read the comments below:

tollyvar:

"Related thoughts, no shades. I guess Chidimma didn't get the info well. This is just like our common saying, 'come and eat,' which doesn't mean you should grab a spoon, but rather you're given an opportunity to say no, appreciate the gesture, and move on."

Mark Lander:

"She Don win already. Nigerians go use that incident promote her ahead of qualified people."

unclechoice:

"What i said in the other thread is what he is saying now. This babe must win and spoil other peoples chance. The organizers needs her to be in the show in order to make the show trend and they must make her win."

Adesanyajnr

"I don kukuma talk am say them wan use am compensate her."

flowzki:

"he didn’t cap sha to be honest."

SA accuses Chidimma Adetshina's mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chidimma Adetshina and her family battled another crisis after South Africans bullied her.

The South African Home Affairs Department accused her mother, who is a Mozambique/South African, of fraud.

It was reported that she stole the identity of a South African woman to register Chidimma's birth.

