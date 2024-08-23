Ride-hailing company Bolt has announced it has limited cross-border ride requests due to a surge in such activities in Nigeria and South Africa.

In a recent statement, Bolt also revealed it has suspended several accounts involved in fraudulent ride requests and subsequent cancellations.

Bolt addresses petty fight between Nigerians, South Africans affecting its drivers

The tension between Nigerians and South Africans escalated on Thursday morning, as citizens from both countries clashed online in a new round of supremacy rivalry.

South Africans reportedly initiated the conflict by ordering Bolt and Uber rides in Nigeria and then cancelling them upon arrival. In response, Nigerians booked rides in South Africa to demonstrate their numerical strength.

In response to the situation, Yahaya Mohammed, the Country Manager for Nigeria at Bolt, stated that the company has implemented steps to address the issue of fraudulent ride requests. He emphasized that a comprehensive investigation has been launched to evaluate and strengthen their security protocols.

Mohammed stated:

“We have successfully taken measures to resolve the issue of fake ride requests affecting our driver-partners, particularly those operating in Nigeria and South Africa. The integrity and safety of our platform, both for driver-partners and riders, is our utmost priority."

Mohammed explained that after conducting a detailed investigation and implementing stronger security measures, the company quickly resolved the problem by limiting cross-border ride requests.

He further mentioned that individuals involved in the malicious activity have been identified and blocked from using the Bolt app.

