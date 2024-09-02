ActionSA, an opposition party in South Africa has raised the question of why Chidimma Adetshina was permitted to travel to Nigeria

This comes amid a report of Chidimma's mother undergoing a fraud and corruption investigation in South Africa

The recent alarm raised by ActionSA has stirred reactions from Nigerians as it comes after she was crowned as Miss Universe Nigeria

The drama that made Miss Universe Nigeria queen Chidimma Adetshina exit Miss SA continues to linger. A South African opposition party, ActionSA, recently wrote to the Department of Home Affairs to clarify how her mother was permitted to leave the country for Nigeria.

Recall that Chidimma's mum is under an ongoing fraud and corruption investigation by the Department of Home Affairs probe regarding fraud and identity theft.

SA opposition writes to Department of Home Affairs over Chidimma's mum. Credit: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

ActionSA chief whip Lerato Ngobeni said that, as indicated before the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, the department's investigation into fraud and identity theft is at an advanced stage and includes involvement by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Ngobeni, however, stressed that it was alarming that Chidimma's mum was seen in Nigeria during a televised broadcast of Miss Universe Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See a tweet from ActionSA's page below:

What Nigerians are saying about Chidimma's mum

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

Yankee101:

"Ntoh These xenophobic folks dey vex well well she’s still flying."

theophorus:

"Abeg make SA people calm down and let make this things quick pass joor so that we can focus on more important things."

Druss(m):

"I hope those insulting Nigerians on this thread realise that the mother is NOT Nigerian!! She is Zimbabwean."

dkidd:

"See how that useless South African is running all over this thread like a headless chicken. I don't blame U sha. If we had better leaders who are U to be spewing rubbish all over undecided."

Chidimma advised to avoid singer Flavour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina was advised to avoid singer Flavour by a concerned fan.

The tweet, however, caught Flavour's attention as he swiftly responded.

Reacting, a netizen said: "I think she’s safe, Flavor like them in yellow pawpaw."

Source: Legit.ng