Cross-dresser, James Brown, has spoken up about the allegations that he beat his adopted sister, Gracious Brown

In a video, Gracious said James physically assaulted her and also reported her Instagram account, and asked others to do so

The cross-dresser did not address the allegations but noted that he gave his sister fame but accused of lacking what he had

Cross-dresser, James Brown, has tackled his younger adopted sister, Gracious Brown, after she called him out for reporting her Instagram page and beating her.

James Brown responds to the accusation of him beating his sister Gracious and reporting her Instagram page. Image credit: @iam_graciousgold, @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

According to Gracious, she has reported to their mother but James blocked her and asked his friends to report her account.

In his response, James said he did not have time to react to Gracious who was dragging him on social media. He added that he has about four to five talents but Gracious does not have any.

Besides, he said he gave her fame but she misused it because she did not have any talent to sustain it. He used the opportunity to call for partnership on his projects.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The cross-dresser's fans questioned him for his response and noted that he did not address what his sister accused him of.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to James Brown's video

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to the cross-dresser's video below:

@cha_cha_uzuonu:

"What are you even saying u are talking but saying nothing at the same time."

@mildredpatrick_:

"James, why do I feel you are guilty of everything she’s saying?

@eucharia_wealthy_oniyeyone:

"You don craze? Who be your fans and subject."

@femaleking_essences:

"James I don’t understand… you are stressing my head."

@oluwatomisin_barbie:

"You’re saying rubbish."

@mila_fundz1:

"You are guilty bro. Leave Gracious alone oh."

@slimberry088:

"You self you be confused gender."

@lavivi.01:

"Justice for step-sister."

James Brown disowns sister Gracious Brown

Legit.ng earlier reported that James recently shared some graphic images on his pages showing cuts on his head and other parts of his body.

In the viral post, James disassociated himself from his alleged sister, Gracious, whom he accused of assisting his neighbours to assault him.

James shared how Gracious invited his enemies to her dinner party and how he got attacked by them.

Source: Legit.ng