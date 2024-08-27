James Brown Reacts After Sister Accused Him of Reporting IG Account: "Be Prepared For Legal Action"
- Nigerian crossdresser James Brown has made headlines after he reacted to his sister's grave accusations against him
- It will be recalled that Gracious Brown dragged her brother on IG over claims that he beats her up and has been reporting her IG account
- Brown, has, however, threatened legal actions against Gracious following the many accusations she levelled against him
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Bobrisky's protege, James Brown, is not taking his sister's accusations lightly, and he reacts in a rather daring manner.
According to previous reports by Legit.ng, James' sister, gracious Brown, went online to accuse him of assault and paying people to take down her Instagram account. This drama comes after James disowned his sister sometime in May, citing betrayal.
In reaction to Gracious' claims, James Brown took to social media to threaten legal actions against her. He noted in a lengthy note that he better come up with proof of her claims against him.
Read James' post below:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
"If you’re making accusations without providing evidence, be prepared for legal action from my lawyer. I’ve been focusing on my upcoming film project, COMING TO JAMESBROWNTV on YouTube and it’s clear that the allegations against me are unfounded."
He continued in parts:
"The person in question should speak up for themselves, especially since they seem to appreciate the financial benefits without publicly acknowledging them. Anyone making claims should come forward with concrete proof and evidence, as I do not engage in baseless drama that doesn’t warrant my attention."
See James Brown's post here:
Peeps react to James Brown's post
Legit.ng compiled reactions below:
@ochy_is_evergreen:
"Let’s settle the Okoyes first (Psquare) then we can move to the Browns."
@bee_wigsnweaves:
"lol, no be James brown write that English,:
@ruthlala05:
"James respect yourself and leave your sister account alone."
@vhitamin_cee:
"James na fame you give am you no be God. Free the babe."
@onome_golden:
"But who type this thing?? This English too correct."
@gabbygabito:
"I don't know between Mohbad family and James Brown family who mumu pass."
@alihappiness5:
"Wetin be this? James is heartless as she claimed I can never treat my family like this."
James Brown’s sister Gracious responds to allegations
Brand influencer and James Brown's adopted sister Gracious has reacted to the recent allegations levelled against her by the crossdresser.
Gracious responded to allegations made by James Brown that she ganged up with the crossdresser's enemies to assault him.
The fast-rising influencer noted that she had evidence to prove she never joined in the assault while noting that it was a gay person who beat James Brown up.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng