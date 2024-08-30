A video of Portable's new signee, Barber Chair, has surfaced online as he enjoys himself in a unique way

In the clip, he was seen vibing to good music as he puffed his smoke out heavily on Instagram Live

His video sparked reactions in the comment section as fans shared their opinion about the young boy

Fast-rising hypeman Muiz Akanbi, better known as Barber Chair, has got people talking with what he did on Instagram Live.

Portable's new signee, who fought with his boss, was seen on Instagram Live having a nice time. He puffed smoke heavily as he vibed to the music in the background.

Barber Chair smokes on IG Live, netizens criticise him for it. Photo credit @moneygee

Source: Instagram

In the recording, he seemed not to have any other mission than to show his fans how he chose to live his life.

The young hypeman smiled at the camera as he read some of the comments his fans were dropping for him. The video however sparked outrage among many who saw it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Recall that Portable had signed Barber Chair to his Zeh Nation record label after he fought with his former boss, God Over.

Below is the video:

What fans said about Barber Chair's video

Reactions have trailed the video of what the young hypeman did on IG Live. Here are some of the comments below:

@rotr_agas:

"At 14 I’m not sure your kidney is even ripe enough for this. But Wetin I know?"

@dan_star00:

"Sabi him mama dey see am."

@mario___cooper:

"Dem no dey advice breadwinner ooo."

@kudi_2024:

"Wetin con concern Godover for here were you add him picture?"

@kadoorhymesz:

"Astray movement."

@mss_toria:

"Dey no dey advise who won perish make he go ask Zino. Na collabo."

@empress_rob:

"I no fit advice bread winner."

@comrade__bella:

"Make dem advice breadwinner. Make e stop bringing bread come house."

@__riyyah_gal:

"He go live long."

@silvaboymusic:

"These are the main reasons he wanted to leave. I’m sure his boss will never allow him smoke like this, I don’t know what is wrong with children of nowadays. And friends are one of the major problems in the society, you see bad friends ehn! Pray to God not to have them around you ."

Funke Akindele advises Barber Chair

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress tried to mediate peace between hype man God Over Everything and his boy, Barber Chair.

The hype man had cried out after Barber Chair stopped working for him, noting that what the boy did was painful.

While settling their quarrel, the actress said that Barber Chair should not go back to the street because there was nothing there.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng