Media personality, Daniel Regha, has reacted to the rumours about the Nigerian footballer, Victor Osimhen, moving to a Saudi league

He noted that for a young player who is not yet in his prime, it was shameful for him to move to the league

According to the media personality, Victor Osimhen should focus on creating a long-lasting legacy in the top five European leagues

As talks about the next club of Super Eagles player Victor Osimhen heighten, media personality, Daniel Regha has slammed the footballer on allegations he may go to a Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

The Napoli striker has been in the news for months and it was reported that the Saudi club offered him a yearly salary of about 30m pounds.

Daniel was not pleased with the news and noted that at age 25, Victor should focus on creating a long-lasting in the top five European leagues.

He added that football should be about passion and not money. Hence, he classified Victor's alleged decision as shameful.

Reactions to Daniel Regha's tweet on Victor Osimhen

@bigwiziii:

"Daniel eating food without meat is shameful."

@Cruiselord42:

"Same way you are tweeting for passion, not Elon Musk money. Clown, allow people to do what pleases them in peace and stop interfering in their life."

@agba_nation:

"Makes sense. He is scared that he will flop in EPL sha. Cuz if he maintains good performance, Saudi will always come for him even with a bigger offer."

@ElochukwuOhagi:

"Football is a passion as much as it is money. Many footballers without money are dying of depression."

@ola_mi_posi_i:

"You be weyrey. If he was my blood I’d advise him to go for the money. No be passion he go chop."

Daniel Regha tackles Simi and Tiwa Savage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daniel Regha had rebuked famous singers Simi and Tiwa Savage over their new song.

In the song, the singers described men as crazy and scum, and this did not go down well with Daniel.

He noted that Simi was married to a man, and Tiwa had a son; hence, attacking men in their first collaboration wasn't cool.

