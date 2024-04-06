Popular social commentator Daniel Regha has rebuked famous singers Simi and Tiwa Savage over their new song

In the song, the singers described men as crazy and scum, and this did not go down well with Daniel

He noted that Simi was married to a man, and Tiwa had a son, hence, attacking men in their first collaboration wasn't cool

Popular Nigerian social commentator Daniel Regha has touched on how the new song by famous singers Simi and Tiwa Savage, Men Are Crazy, is a disappointment.

In a tweet, he said that for the first time, both singers would come together to create music, what they could think was to slander men.

Daniel said that Simi is happily married while Tiwa has a son, hence, deriding men for their first collaboration wasn't cool.

Daniel wrote on his X page:

"Simi is happily married, while Tiwa Savage has a young son, but both came together to belittle men in the name of a music collab. Their recent song "Men Are Crazy" is beyond disrespectful & Tiwa referencing "Men are scum" in her verse is insensitive. After all these years this is the best they can collaborate on? Disgraceful!"

See Daniel's tweet on Tiwa and Simi's song below:

Reactions to Daniel's tweet

Several of Daniel's followers have reacted to his tweet on Simi and Tiwa Savage. See some of the reactions below:

@nastysugarjoe:

"We men shouldn't agree to this insult, especially an insult to Daniel."

@Adedamola___:

"Thanks for your opinion on this matter Daniel, however, I think your opinion is a little bit biased and unfair, just maybe it may be coming from a place of hurt as you are a man; trust me I can also relate as I am a man. Recall that lots of male artists throw bants at women."

@lovelyn_jacob:

"It's important to remember that music, like any form of art, is often a reflection of personal experiences and emotions. You may find the lyrics of "Men Are Crazy" and Tiwa Savage's reference to "Men are scum" disrespectful or insensitive, others may interpret them differently."

@oriadee__:

"But let's call a spade a spade, they ain't lying."

@thulejude:

"Seriously, from the title one can tell the song is trash. I'm disappointed in Simi x Tiwa. They can do better."

@Grachibeauty:

"But ain’t men crazy?”

@fm_castro1:

"Lol. You don’t have intensive memory, you have extensive memory. No shade."

@OsebiFy:

"If na man talks say women are sçūm, all those hypocritical feminists no go let person hear the word."

@lifeofolaa:

"I support you for this one, Tiwa Savage useless."

@Springbokpad:

"Songs are often based on opinions, thoughts, and experiences. The song may not resonate with your reasoning but calling it disrespectful is tantamount to calling the song inspiration disrespectful. It is okay to not enjoy the song but that doesn't make it bad."

@Adewale__101:

"I agree with you on this Daniel. E be like you don jazz me o. Why do I go just dey agree to everything you say these days? Eyin fans mi ema gbaami."

Daniel Regha says he isn’t a troll

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daniel stated that a lot of people see him as a troll, but he is not one because of the things he posts on social media.

He noted that he only criticises people based on what he reads on the networking app and he does not mean harm.

Regha shared that most of his posts are usually vindicated as they are not intentionally to upset anyone.

