Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli's N53 billion offer to Victor Osimhen has remained a topic on social media

A man in a trending video stirred reactions after warning people not to compare football money to money made from music

His comment has, however, ignited reactions from many as singer May D seeming defended the music industry

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has continued to make headlines over the staggering offer Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli tabled to sign him.

While Osimhen is yet to decide on his future, the report of Al Ahli's offer, which includes a staggering €30 million (approx. N53 billion) annual salary over four years for Osimhen, has become a debate on social media.

Man claims footballers are richer than musicians. Credit: @victorosimhe @mrmayd

Source: Instagram

Nigerian man compares football money to music money

A man in a trending video warned people against comparing money made from football to music.

According to the man, footballers have the financial resources to buy their favourite singers in the music industry.

The man also said his children must be ready to play football, as footballers' incomes are far above those of other professions.

Watch video of man speaking about football money

Singer May D, others react to viral video

The singer, who seemingly defended the music industry, stressed that, unlike footballers, musicians are paid royalties for their songs.

He wrote:

"Is there anything like royalties in football?"

See other comments below:

chairman_grace00:

"Na because say una dey see football money, no go try music money."

dreal_fuzz:

"Music money be like Anuity once you have good songs and management. 2pac and B. I. G music Money still dey go to there families even after death. Even Fela still dey make money."

chekwasmichaels:

"Football money looks like something that was not ordained by God."

henry_aniegboka_:

"You see football, basketball, boxing nah blood money."

dara.joe:

"The farer your music goes the higher your money goes… Ed-Sheeran is the owner of Ipswich town. Burnaboy, Davido, and Wizkdi are richer than many footballers."

Man advises Osimhen to learn from Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man criticised Osimhen. He asked why the footballer didn't learn from his colleagues Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and singer Burna Boy, who launched a football academy in the country.

The man also queried if Osimhen was chasing clout with his actions while asking a question about his sexuality over his alleged gift to Bobrisky.

