Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tobi Bakre tickled the hearts of many online with a video of the beautiful moment he spent with his family

The reality TV star-turned-actor was seen playing with his little son as he tried to imitate the toddler’s funny steps

Then the video showed the moment when he joined his pregnant wife in the kitchen and served her some cold drink, after which they danced

Big Brother Naija star Tobi Bakre sparked heartwarming reactions online with a recent post on his Instagram page.

The much-loved, fast-rising actor was seen with his son and pregnant wife in a fun atmosphere as they danced to Spyro’s newest jam.

The sweet video captured the moment he ran with his son in the corridor, imitating the little man’s steps. The next view was of him in the kitchen, serving his wife a drink while she prepared food for the house.

A few moments later, we saw Tobi happily consuming the meal that was prepared by his beloved.

Tobi’s video with his family sparks sweet reactions

spyro__official

"My Guys since 1672 … love you guys I kuku de wait my turn for this love thing make me sef fit use my song pressure."

symply_zita:

"There is nothing like a beautiful home. Never trade that for nothing. Nothing dey outside o. ."

thephenomenal_girl:

"Awwwn. Tobi is pregnant too, such a supportive hubby. God when."

adesuaetomi:

"See your stomach already? You will now come back and be dying in the gym."

ikenna.obi.7121:

"You dey house with your lovely family dey enjoy while two adults dey fight for you matter for bbn no be juju be that?"

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood and how he met his lovely wife

Big Brother Naija superstar Tobi Bakre spoke on his personal life, marriage, and how he met his lovely wife.

In one of the episodes of 'Tea with Tay' podcast, the raving actor revealed that he met his wife at an entertainment event where they happened to arrive and leave at the same time.

After seeing her twice at the event, he got the nerve to talk to her, and she agreed to see him again.

