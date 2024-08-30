Late singer Aduke Gold had opened up on how she was maltreated by music producer Julie King and her claim was backed up by another lady

In an old video, the lady had accused Julie King of molesting her and Aduke Gold and they bled, and he asked them not to speak about it

Aduke Gold also noted that singer Alariwo of Africa handled the managerial part of her career and gave her the name Aduke Penkele, which Tope Alabi changed

Late gospel singer, Aduke Ajayi, aka Aduke Gold, shared how she was badly treated by music producer, Julius Olagoroye, aka Julie King, and how he blocked all her opportunities.

She was also compelled to sign an undertaking that it was another man who sexually assaulted her, though she alleged that he did it.

In the old video, another lady corroborated the gospel singer's claim and revealed that both of them were sexually molested by Julie King and he asked them not to speak up except they would die.

According to Aduke Gold, it was veteran singer, Rotimi Martins, aka Alariwo of Africa, who gave her the name Aduke Penkele. However, gospel singer, Tope Alabi, changed her name to Aduke Gold.

She said the money she made from music, she used it to buy clothes and other items from the market. The singer died of cervical cancer on August 12, 2024, and her death was a surprise to her fans and colleagues.

Reactions to Aduke Gold's video

@iam_anunimorigba:

"Julie King should be summoned ASAP by the police."

@obadanabimbola:

"No one is to be trusted in this life again. People can't help freely anymore. The world has turned to trade by barter."

@oyeolu1206:

"They couldn't talk then because there was no money and the man knew people. Aduke is young and this same promoter sign made her sign a 10-year agreement and beats her every day. God, please intervene in this issue."

@dudu_love40:

"This is heartbreaking. So, where is this Julie King now? Hope he’s been invited for questioning."

@issybabe1:

"They should arrest him."

Tope Alabi prays for Aduke Gold

Legit.ng earlier reported that an old video of Tope Alabi speaking about Aduke GoId and praying for her publicly has been sighted online.

In the recording, Alabi said good things about her junior colleague and shared how long she had known her.

Alabi also noted that she doesn't have to post about Aduke Gold before she would know that she was loved.

