Nearly two weeks after the passing of Nigerian gospel singer Aduke Gold, her final burial ceremony has kicked off

Clips from the singer's candlelight procession, which took place at Ifako-Ijaiye, Ogba in Lagos, have emerged online, and they have stirred emotions

The procession started at College Road, Ifako-Ijaiye, to the African Baptist Church, where she was laid in state for people to pay their final respect

Weeks after the reports about the sudden passing of Nigerian gospel singer Aduke Ajayi, aka Aduke Gold, rented the airwaves across the country, details from her final burial ceremony have finally emerged online.

Clips from the candlelight procession held in her honour have emerged, stirring many emotions online.

Reactions have trailed trending Clips from Aduke Gold's candlelight procession in Lagos. Photo credit: @adukegold1/@an24_tv

Source: Instagram

Family members, friends and her colleagues were all spotted at the procession, which started late on Thursday, August 21.

The procession was held at Ifako-Ijaiye Road, off College Way, Ogba Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Massive crowd gathered to honour Aduke Gold

The clips making the rounds online showed that Aduke Gold's fans massively loved her with the type of turnout her candlelight procession could stir.

Legit.ng earlier reported the public outcry that followed after Aduke Gold's death was announced.

Many netizens were angry when reports about her death went viral, vowing to investigate her death.

However, reports later made it out that Aduke Gold was battling cervical cancer, and she passed away when she underwent surgery at the Teaching Hospital in Ibadan.

Below are clips from Aduke Gold's candlelight procession:

Reactions trail Aduke Gold's burial procession

Here are some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng:

@oyeolu1206:

"Am one of her fan I miss her so much."

@officalblessing1654:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@funshine98:

"Hmmm may God grant her Eternal rest 🙏this is so sad."

@gracioushands15:

"It's well."

@imole_ayo_sings:

"Nitori ogo you will forever remain in our hearts."

@thyultimategrace:

"May her gentle soul continue to rest in peace."

@realafolabii:

"Eternal rest grant to her Oh lord."

@sandylopezgifts_souvenirs:

"No one knows the time, we must all live ready 😢 May her soul RIP."

Tope Alabi prays for Aduke Gold

Legit.ng earlier reported that an old video of Alabi speaking about Aduke GoId and praying for her publicly made the rounds after the young singer's death.

Alabi said good things about her junior colleague and shared how long she had known her.

She also noted that she doesn't have to post about Aduke Gold before she would know that she was loved.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng