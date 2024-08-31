The music industry has witnessed tremendous growth and development thanks to the introduction of digital streaming platforms and social media

Unlike the new-age music stars, the veterans and pioneers of the Nigerian music industry didn't get to access these platforms to push their work

The likes of Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade, and others may not have had the internet during their days, but they were able to reach a wide audience

It is safe to say the Nigerian music industry is in good hands. It has a brighter future ahead, thanks to the rise of prominent stars who have made it a dominating force outside Nigeria.

Nigerian musicians are leaving their comfort zones and shining in uncharted areas. Divine Ikubor Rema's Calm Down acceptance in India, an Asian country where he also performed at a billionaire's son's wedding, is proof of how far the music industry has come.

Victor Uwaifo, Sunny Ade and Osabede were among the pioneers of Nigerian music. Credit: @kingsunnyade @victoruwaifo @stephenositaosadebe

Source: Instagram

Today, thanks to the presence of social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and streaming platforms, new and rising stars can access these channels and begin their rise to fame.

However, this was not the case with pioneers and veterans in the music industry, from Juju to Apala, Afrobeat, Fuji, and Highlife. Despite the lack of access to the Internet, they were able to gain a wide audience in Nigeria, and some went beyond the country's shores.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While the internet was introduced on January 1, 1983, the web was not available in Nigeria until 1996, with full internet access getting to the country in 1998.

Digital streaming platforms like YouTube were launched in 2005, iTunes in 2001, Audiomack in 2012, Apple Music in 2015, Spotify in 2006, Deezer in 2007, SoundCloud in 2007, and Amazon Music in 2007.

Nigerian music existed even before the country gained independence in 1960, which means legendary artists and founding fathers like Victor Uwaifo, Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Ayinde Barrister, Kollington, Osita Osadebe, Ebenezer Obey, and Sonny Okosun, among other notable names, didn't get this opportunity.

They, however, achieved recognition and respect without streaming platforms in the country, with several of them making a name for themselves on the global stage, paving the way for the new generations.

How did music veterans reach a wider audience?

We can say they 'hawked their trade' like their lives depended on it for many of them. After going through some of their life histories, we noticed some mediums they used to reach a wider audience. See them below:

1. They went on tours locally and internationally

The current big three, Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid, learnt from the pioneers as many were known for their energetic and thrilling live performances.

Victor Uwaifo, famous for 12 golden records to date, travelled to many countries, including the United States, Russia, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

The late Onyeka Onwenu performed her song Dancing In The Sun live when Nelson Mandela and his wife visited Nigeria in 1990 after his release from prison.

The same can be said for Ayinde Barrister, King Sunny Ade, Osadebe, and others, who relied on tours locally and internationally.

2. They signed record label deals

The few veterans who went international achieved this feat by signing with global record labels of that era.

King Sunny Ade, for example, was signed to international record labels at various times: Jamaica's Island Records, America's I.R.S., and European Provogue.

The Late Fela Kuti was signed to more than four global labels, including Barclay/PolyGram, MCA, JVC, and Wrasse.

3. They founded live bands

From Osabede's Sound Makers to Okosun's Ozzidi and Ayinde Barrister's Supreme Fuji Commanders, among others, every one of the pioneers in the music industry had a live band they created.

Live bands meant live performances, which was one way they could reach a wider audience.

4. Supposed rivalry in the music industry

Rivalries in the music industry didn't start with the Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy era; they have existed since previous generations. There was the 2Baba and D'Banj rivalry and the Pasuma and Osupa rivalry, among others.

Although many didn't follow this route, it existed among some pioneers, like the rivalry between Ayinde Barrister and Kollington, Chief Ebenezer Obey and King Sunny Ade. It turned out the rivalry was a means of selling their art to their fans and supporters.

While we don't downplay the art of the new generation, the coming of the internet, digital streaming platforms and social media have been blessings that have helped the music industry.

Sunny Ade performs at Davido’s wedding

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Juju singer was among the celebrities who graced Davido and Chioma's wedding.

Sunny Ade and his band were the guest artists invited to entertain the audience for the traditional wedding.

One of the highlights of King Sunny Ade's performance was the moment he and Davido were locked in a dance battle.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng