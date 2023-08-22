After years of rivalry and fights, which resulted in diss tracks and war among fans, Fuji stars Pasuma and Osupa are back to being friends

In videos sighted online, Saheed Osupa paid Wasiu Alabi Pasuma a visit at his Omole residence in Lagos

In one of the clips, Pasuma stressed that there is nothing like fights anymore and urged fans to anticipate a duet

Fuji Maestros, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma and King Saheed Osupa are back to being friends after years of rivalry and fighting that resulted in fan wars.

Osupa took to his Instagram page and announced that he recently visited Pasuma in his Omole home in Lagos and shared a video of their reunion.

Netizens react as Pasuma and Osupa reunite Photo credit: @kingsaheeedosupa/@officialpasuma

The singers hugged out their differences as they smiled with their boys celebrating behind them. Osupa also used the opportunity to extend his condolences to Pasuma.

Osupa wrote:

“Let’s play on; If music is the food of love”...I spent a very special moment with my old friend, brother and colleague @officialpasuma at his Omole residence, today. And also to commiserate with him on the demise of his late mum while I was away.May God continue to be with you, Iba Wasi. #FUMAN... UNITY!"

Watch the video below:

In another clip, after Pasuma welcomed Osupa into his living room and they sat side by side, they addressed their boys in the room, who captured the moment on their phones.

The singer noted that they were done fighting because they had realized they were now old with grown-up children in universities doing well abroad.

Pasuma also told fans to anticipate a duet from him and Osupa.

Watch Pasuma's little speech here:

How did netizens take the reunion?

The news of Pasuma and Osupa's reunion is one fans have longed to hear. There are also calls for the old friends to work together and drop a project.

Read the comments below:

theladymotara:

"Love to see it "

oyinelebuibon:

"Give us a combo plssssss. Drop a duo already!"

adeolufunsho:

"God bless you more brother."

meenvrbckdwn:

"All i know is that with all the fights you both fought back then,up till now no friendship can be compared to both of you in the music industryfight or no fight you're both compatible"

deejaymeldal:

"Make una give us one Album together abeg, Give us our old memories back God bless you all ❤️"

adeshinajamiu144:

"I'm glad to see you together im glad to see you together."

yetundehabibatyusuff:

"My 2 lovely Bosses. Almighty God will continue to be with the two of you and your families. Amen"

lordmandela:

"I still can’t believe this ! There going be a unified peace soon."

Pasuma and Osupa join KWAM1 on stage

It appeared the supposed rivalry between Fuji stars only existed among their fans and followers, as a video from top Islamic singer Ahmad Alawiye Alalubarika's 50th birthday celebration suggested otherwise.

A clip from the event, which took place in the Ikeja area of Lagos state, showed the duo of Pasuma and Saheed Osupa on stage with King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka KWAM 1, during his stage performance.

An excited KWAM 1 was seen bonding with his junior colleagues, who flanked him on the left and right side as he kissed them on the cheek.

Source: Legit.ng