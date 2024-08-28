The DG of the National Agricultural Seed Council, Ischia Khalid, has disclosed that Nigeria will soon achieve food sufficiency

The Director General of the National Agricultural Seed Council, Ishiak Khalid, shared his optimistic views on Nigeria's agricultural future after touring the exhibition ground at the Nigeria International Agriculture Expo (NIAE) in Abuja on Tuesday, August 27.

According to him, Nigeria is progressing towards food and nutritional self-sufficiency, a goal that has long been a focus of government policy.

Ambassador Olaniyi, the co-convener addressing the press and Khalid inspecting tractors at the event

Nigeria to begin food export soon

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, he said: "So far, so good. Nigeria is set for food and nutritional self-sufficiency.

"We have seen a significant shift from being mere exporters of raw materials to processing these materials into final products. This transformation reflects the government's commitment to ensuring the country is well-fed and ready for exports."

Khalid also emphasised the importance of involving the youth in agriculture, noting that Agriculture used to be for the old in the past. But from what we have seen today, everybody hears the President's call. The involvement of young people in this sector is crucial for sustaining the progress we are witnessing."

Nigeria is moving towards food security

Addressing whether Nigeria is ready for exports, particularly during rising food prices, Khalid acknowledged the challenges but expressed confidence in the country's potential.

"I recently returned from an East and West Africa conference on seed development in Ethiopia, and everyone is facing similar challenges.

"However, Nigeria has the advantage of more arable land and a determined workforce. We will overcome these challenges and celebrate our success soon.

Ambassador Abiodun Olaniyi, the Co-Convener of the NIAE, also highlighted the event's significance, noting that it has become a milestone in Nigeria's agricultural calendar.

"This is the 6th Edition of the Nigeria International Agriculture Expo, and it has been a remarkable journey. This year, all the players in the agricultural value chain, from farm to fork, are represented.

It's one of the best international exhibitions in Nigeria, with participants from the U.S., U.K., Estonia, Turkey, China, and India."

He further emphasised the expo's importance in achieving food sustainability: "This expo is our contribution to food sustainability in Nigeria. It's not just about organising an event; it's about making a lasting impact. The NIAE has become a mainstay in Abuja, and its influence will continue to grow over time."

Agriculture expo meant for cross-breeding ideas

Ambassador Olaniyi outlined the goals of the NIAE, focusing on food security and networking among stakeholders.

"We aim to bring all stakeholders together to share knowledge and ideas. The exhibition and conference have facilitated this exchange, helping participants to learn from each other and gain new insights. This is what we believe in—collaboration and continuous improvement," he explained.

He added that the NIAE is more than just an agricultural exhibition; it is also a platform for Nigeria to drive towards food security and sustainable farming practices.

He further stated that with the government's commitment and the involvement of stakeholders across the value chain, Nigeria is on a promising path towards self-sufficiency and a more substantial presence in the global agricultural market.

FG to crash food prices removes taxes on food import

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government has given Nigerian food importers a free pass to import food into the country.

Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said the Nigerian government has approved about N2 trillion to tackle food inflation.

The minister stated that the government had also approved a 150-day duty-free import window for food commodities, which would allow the import of some commodities via land and sea borders under the programme.

