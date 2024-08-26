Nigerian singer Flavour's OVO Wembley concert has continued to be the talk of the town for the glitz, glamour and musical display

A video from the just-concluded event saw the highlife singer invite Cubana Cheifpriest to join him on stage

The self-acclaimed celebrity barman donned an Indigenous Igbo attire as his stage deliveries spurred reactions online

Nigerian socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Cheifpriest, made the rounds online following his appearance at singer Falvour's OVO Wembley concert.

Legit.ng reported that Ace Afro-highlife star Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, better known as Flavour, recently made his musical debut on the Wembley stage.

Clips from Flavour's show at the OVO Arena Wembley went viral, and netizens were particularly interested in the one that captured Cubana Cheifpriest entertaining the guests alongside the musician.

The nightlife entrepreneur was seen on stage performing the dance choreography of Flavour's Agba Baller, where he was also a vixen in the music video.

Donning the signature Isi Agu Igbo attire, with a red hat and Flavour in his controversial stage customer, they both added a unique vibrancy to the show.

Watch the video below:

Flavour's show, Cubana Cheifpriest trends

While many enjoyed the socialite's stage performance, a couple observed his appearance differently.

@QUEENOFDBLUES1:

"ChiefPriest just dey enjoy himself. Wetin Flavour wear for top."

@MonetizationDon:

"What is Cubana Chief Priest doing there."

@NwaAdaIgbo1:

"Cubana too dey doo abeg. His wife should call him to order."

@talk2julie4eva:

"This guy just dey use other celebrities dey shine what is he doing on that stage Abeg ….him don dey sing."

@Agentblacq:

"I never see person way support Igbo celebs pass Cubana chiefpreist."

@EbaForBreakfast:

"Strong Agbaya energy. Does he not have friends his age?"

@Chibuez50179512:

"If una see Burna boy mama for stage, una go ask waiting she de do there? Or una see artist wife for stage, una go say it’s fine, waiting man do una self?"

@douggydollar:

"Nawa for this guy self, @RealChiefPriest is he now a dancer? Dragging stage with the female dancers, God forbid. Too much of everything too bad."

Chiefpriest flaunts new car with tech features

Cubana Chiefpriest earlier showed off an expensive new car gift he received on his social media page.

In a video, the celebrity barman also gave his fans and followers an inside look at the new whip.

Cubana, who acquired a Rolls Royce, bragged in a caption that driving brand-new cars was a lifestyle for him.

