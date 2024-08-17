Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin might have banned the sale of miracle soap and water, but he did not stop the sale of other spiritual items

He took action after he was dragged by Verydarkman (VDM) who noticed the preacher had deleted the sale of the miracle water from his website

According to VDM, the preacher introduced new items for sale which were quite expensive and he called for the EFCC to look into the issue

Media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Vertdarjman (VDM), has reacted to the statement of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin banning the sale of his miracle soap and other spiritual items.

The preacher, who is the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries, made this decision after he was slammed by VDM and other netizens for his action which they described as dubious.

In a recent development, VDM said Prophet Jeremiah had stopped the sale of his miracle water and soap but he has introduced the sale of other spiritual items.

While the preacher was said to sell cash flow ATM cards for 20 dollars, he was accused of selling I Must Carry My Samuel apple for 12 dollars (N20k).

VDM stated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Center (NPF-NCCC) should look into the cleric's case.

He accused him of being a fraud and advised that he ensured that his products had the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) identification number.

@charminghela_:

"He’s doing the work your so-called celebrities and leaders have failed to do. Take your flowers, bro."

@___omololasilver___:

"VDM the weapon fashion against Pastor Jeremiah."

@tonia.gram_:

"VDM’s leg ain’t leaving Jeremiah’s neck anytime soon."

@thec_la_:

"But How are people still going to that church, after all that has been exposed?"

@petplusvets:

"This guy be like head lice. Once e catch you, e dey hard to remove."

VDM reacts to Prophet Jeremiah forgiving him

LOegit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman had responded to the claims that Prophet Jeremiah had pardoned him.

A screenshot went viral recently declaring that the clergyman has withdrawn the 1 billion naira filed against VDM.

The activist shared a video of him crying and revealed his next line of action of truly the general overseer has forgiven him.

