Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of P-Square has continued to address his issues with his twin brother, Peter, on social media

Rudeboy recently went live on Instagram, and a snippet from the session made the rounds online

In the emotional clip, he questioned his twin brother, and netizens reacted to it by dropping their hot takes

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of the P-Square group, aka Rudeboy, has once again spoken up about his issues with his twin brother, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P.

Recall that the duo’s fallout became public after Paul claimed that Peter had gotten him arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Peter, however, denied the claims and said that it was their elder brother, Jude Okoye, who was being investigated for embezzling P-Square’s funds.

Amid the back-and-forth on social media between the parties involved, Paul went live on his Instagram page and spoke about the ongoing issues with his twin.

A snippet from the Instagram live session went viral, showing Paul asking his twin Peter a question. why they could not just be brothers, even if they could not be a music duo.

In his words:

“Even if we don’t do P-Square can’t we be brothers? Even if we can’t do music, can’t we be brothers? I don’t want to talk much, it’s so unfortunate.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Paul Okoye questions Peter

Paul, aka Rudeboy, asked his twin brother about their issues, which triggered some reactions on social media. Read them below:

_amarachiokezie:

“Gaslighting at its peak 🤡.”

theamybenson:

“You don’t want to talk too much “ Proceeds to saying A lot.”

abiolavj100:

“I think, with all due respect, that you should just go knock on his gate to ask him. You are neighbours. You can knock on his gate to ask him instead of asking us. The three of you need to stop seeking social media validation and sort your family issues internally.”

Debbie_besttt:

“You don't talk too much but na you talk pass for any interview throwing shades at your twin.

Now that he has finally spoken up y'all are playing the brothers card.”

Its9jascakes:

“I think at this point, settle your differences outside SM. It's not healthy outside here on this street. You can still be brothers 👌.”

Iam_sekinal:

“Manipulation is when they accuse you for your reaction to their disrespect.. now playing a brother's card lol.”

Chy_mirandus:

“Brothers? You insult his wife, belittle him, provoke him for a reaction and when he does, you throw in the "brothers" card? Stop the gaslighting!”

therealpeshbaby:

“He has not forgiven you guys for rejecting and constantly neglecting his wife that’s the problem.”

Rosythrone:

“You supposed ask your brother this question oo cos we nor be ur family members.”

asydarlyn:

“Uncle Rudeboy, Considering that you’ve been the one granting interviews belittling your own twin brother. This your question is gaslighting!”

Coxie_thebrand:

“Who are you asking??😂😂”

Paul Okoye's ex-wife Anita speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye of P-Square's ex-wife, Anita, made headlines after breaking her silence on social media.

It came shortly after her ex-inlaw, Peter shared a post about Jude stealing from them while addressing the EFCC arrest claims.

On her Instagram stories, the mum of three shared a cryptic post, accompanied by a caption that seemed to carry a heavy message.

