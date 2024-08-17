A Nigerian lady living in the UK recently shared her emotional journey of bringing her mother to a foreign land to finally meet her grandson

Her mother had never seen the little boy in person since his birth, as she was in Nigeria while her daughter resided in the UK

Despite facing setbacks, including two visa rejections, she persevered and finally succeeded on her third attempt

A Nigerian lady living in the UK has shared the emotional journey of reuniting her mother and son after years apart.

Since her son’s birth, her mother had only seen him through photos and video calls, as she was in Nigeria while her daughter lived in the UK.

Lady reunites with her grandmother. Photo credit: @zaynab_abdulazeez

Source: TikTok

Determined to bring them together, the woman applied for a visa for her mother. Although her first two applications were unsuccessful, she remained persistent.

On her third attempt, the visa was finally approved, allowing her mother to travel to the UK. The long-awaited meeting was filled with joy and warm embraces as they finally united as a family. The post was made by @zaynab_abdulazeez.

See the TikTok post here:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bankolebukolayomasaid:

“It's joy time but I don't know why I am crying like a baby here. Congratulations my love, ire ayo yi akari Insha Allah. Thank you Zainab.”

Zaynab_azeez responded:

“It so emotional…Omo shege is what I saw Ontop this visa.”

Aliyfelix1 wrote:

“This has really motivated me, I will work had to fulfill the promise I made to my parents. Thank you for this.”

All_About_Nikky:

“Ummu Sultan how many month intervals did it take for u to reapply? I was also refused, I got the mail 4days ago.”

Zaynab_azeez:

“We got denied 12th April,we reapplied 8th May cos it took time to get all the supporting documents.”

Fimihan27:

“I’m so happy.”

Hotgirldee:

“I tap into your grace soon by God’s grace.”

Ishab_beauty:

“Awwww this is beautiful congratulations mummy.”

Hazeez Snr:

“Alhamdullillahi for everything.”

Kikz:

“I'm so happy for you.”

Olayinka:

“I get refused too but I was not send the refused letter in my email.”

Lafunky_exclusive:

“May Almighty Allah continue to bless u for making her happy.”

Mharieyosh:

“I tap from this I will also take my parent abroad lagbara olorun…congratulations to your mum.”

Bimas:

“I’m so happy for you, God I’m using this as a prayer point. I knw u can do more pls don’t forsake me.”

Olatunjijoseph820:

“This will go as one the happiest day of her life, Omo a se iru e fun iwo na.”

Hardeola:

“I wish dis for myself and my mum, dat woman don too suffer for us.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK many years ago finally got a chance to reunite with her daughter.

Lady returns home to reunite with parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that emotional reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who returned from the UK.

The lady has lived in the UK for 14 years and was coming home for the first time since she left.

It was also arranged to be a huge surprise for her parents, who did not know that their daughter was coming home.

Source: Legit.ng