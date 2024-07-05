A video is making the rounds on social media about a house allegedly owned by late singer Mohbad

In the clip, the bedroom and living room were shown and the car which the singer allegedly used before his death

According to the man making the video, the house has been allegedly put up for sale as everything was abandoned after his death

The video of a building allegedly owned by late singer Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad, has surfaced online.

In the clip, a man claimed that the house had been put up for sale after everything in it was taken out. According to him, it was abandoned after the music star died in September 2023.

The man showed a glimpse of Mohbad's alleged jeep, which was parked inside the compound.

Mohbad's alleged house surfaces. Photo credit @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Late Mohbad's house is storey building

The building which is a duplex had several rooms. In the late singer's bedroom, some clothes were still in the wardrobe, which was widely opened.

One of the tyres of the jeep had deflated as a result of abandonment.

Fans of the singer disagreed with the man making the video. Some noted that the building was rented by the singer.

Recall that different controversies has been trailing the death of the singer since last year.

See the video here:

Reactions trail the alleged video of Mohbad's house

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the video. Here are some of them below:

@avidpally:

"Why does the wife don't want to be staying there?"

@udalequeen:

"I thought VDM's Anty said its rented, whom do ee believe."

@yinkasilva:

"Let the owner of the house catch you, maybe na you put Mohbad name for documents."

@caj_studio_usa:

"Better. The gal abandoned everything before dem go kpai her."

@symplydumebi:

"It's a rented apartment. Not his house. Bella confirmed it."

@zhee0221_____:

"So wetin make we do with this info?? Buh una Queen mama say na rented apartment nah."

@nekkyann08:

"If u are blessed with a good family, u don't know wat God have done for u."

@itsrealpearl23:

"Wait I thought dey said he doesn’t have a house."

@pat_cakes_:

"Why selling his house when he has a son."

Wunmi blasts those asking for DNA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wunmi aired her grievances after her tape was leaked.

In the recording, she said Mohbad was the person who took her chastity.

Slamming those asking for DNA, she said no one has the right to ask her for such.

Source: Legit.ng