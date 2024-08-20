BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates, Wanni X Handi have bared their mind to Big Brother about their colleague, Ruthee

Recall that Ruthee recently made bold claims about the twins during a messy fight that shook social media

In a new development, the celebrity DJs expressed how they felt about Ruthee and Mayor’s eviction

BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates, Wanni X Handi have gone on a rant to Big Brother about their fight with their colleague, Ruthiee.

Just recently, social media was buzzing with excitement after Ruthee heavily blasted Wanni and Handi only a day before her eviction.

Ruthee made a series of messy claims about the twins, including suggesting that they sleep with each other and with men for money.

Fans react as Wanni and Handi finally react to fight with Ruthie.

Source: Instagram

Wanni and Handi rant to Biggie

Following Ruthie’s eviction from the show, Wanni and Handi had their diary session, and they expressed joy at their colleague's no longer being in the house. According to them, it was a sign that God was fighting their battles.

In their words:

“We were very happy, it was the best eviction of the season for me, they had to go. The major negative energy those two brought to this house and brought to my sister and I was too much for no reason, especially Ruthie. It was so good when they left because it was like God was fighting for us. There was too much bad energy and I’m so glad the eviction happened and it was the both of them (Ruthie and Mayor).”

Wanni X Handi say they met a real life troll

Speaking further, Wanni and Handi spoke about how they went through most of their lives being insulted by trolls, only for them to encounter a real one in the BBNaija house.

They added that Ruthie seemed to have known them since before the show and already had ideas about them. The twins also said that they had no issues with Ruthie and it came as a surprise to them for Ebuka to reveal their her thoughts about them. They proceeded to call her a troll from outside.

In their words:

“Biggie, my sister and I have lived all our lives getting trolled from childhood to adolescence, to adulthood. We’ve been trolled our entire lives before coming into the house. We are international DJs and we get trolled on a regular basis, I don’t care but coming in here and meeting a real life troll, which is Ruthie. So apparently, she knew us before the house so she already had notions. This girl was trying to defame my sister and I on national TV for no reason.

When I have issues with people, even if I don’t tell them, we will come here and tell you what it is. We had never come here to speak ill of the girl until Ebuka said what she did. I was like if I did something and there’s a beef, I will understand but with this girl, nothing. So she’s a troll from the outside and we just got to experience a troll close up. She said very mean things and most of them were lies. Even before she said ‘I know your gist outside’, she was concocting lies.”

Ruthie got burnt

Wanni and Handi reiterated that they were pleased to have had a hand in Ruthie’s eviction with their Custodian power. According to them, they have had to deal with a lot from being in the entertainment industry, only for another woman like them to attribute their success to sleeping around.

They said:

“She played herself. If you play with fire, you’d get burnt and she got burnt to ashes. Even if we leave here this Sunday, I am so glad that she got sniped by us. Then Mayor with his lying tongue, I hope he wears man pants and starts acting like a man because he lied so much because he was scared of Ruthie? What the hell is that? In this industry, I know they say ‘women supporting women’ a lot but a lot of women are intimidated by women and try to bring other women down. We’ve been in the industry for almost 10 years now, for eight years going on nine and we have hustled and suffered so hard. We’ve been depressed, we’ve been broke as hell and now that the sun is shining on our paths, somebody is coming to tie my success to sleeping around? No, it can’t work like that and we have no remorse and if they come back, we even have better choreography to snipe them out of the house.”

See the video below:

Fans react to Wanni and Handi’s rant

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who reacted to what Wanni and Handi had to say about Ruthie. Read some of them below:

noraamponsah4472:

“Well done my babies.”

ethelmleza:

“More love wannixhandi 😍.”

J3ssicavintage:

“😂😂😂😂 biggie go just de laugh, they’re so fun to watch!”

Fatunteleabiodun:

“I love them.”

osolukasylvia:

“Double kay fans lets go oooo.”

Laurettaumoh:

“So real 😍.”

Don_honey1:

“Can they stop kissing. Love them tho.”

bettysylmich:

“Ruthie abaokoku 😂 onyeka lied to her that Mayor is rich 😂😂.”

jenny_presh1:

“Energy queens 👑.”

Team Beta, 4 other pairs up for eviction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that five pairs of housemates are facing possible eviction on the BBNaija No Loose Guard show as they nominated their colleagues for the first time this season.

Recall that after Team Florish and Team Streeze’s eviction, Big Brother announced that changes were going to be made to the game, including the end of the Custodian Challenge, and the Head of House now has immunity.

As the changes took effect, the housemates entered the diary room for the first time to nominate their colleagues for possible eviction.

