Nigerian actor Yhemo Lee was gifted 10 huge cows by businessman, Fekomi, ahead of his wedding

The movie star recently got legally married to his bae, Thayour B, with a reception party to be held later in August

Photos and videos of the big cows, as well as how much they cost, drew the attention of many Nigerians

Nigerian actor and nightlife boss Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee, has been gifted 10 huge cows for his wedding party.

A herbal businessman, Fekomi, took to social media to share that he was buying 10 cows for the movie star’s upcoming nuptials.

Recall that Yhemo Lee and Thayour B recently got engaged and had their court wedding shortly after in Lagos. A video from the small gathering made the rounds and raised questions.

Fans react to how much businessman spent on 10 cows he bought for Yhemo Lee's wedding. Photos: @yhemo_lee, @fekomiceo

When is Yhemo Lee’s wedding?

However, plans are underway for a big wedding party which is set to take place on August 31.

In preparation for the big day, Fekomi posted a video of himself with cow traders as he selected 10 huge cows and paid for them. According to the businessman, Yhemo Lee had been good to his brand.

Photos of the cows were also shared on his page. Fekomi said:

“Una go chop meat, una go tire.”

In his caption, he also wrote:

“When people show up for you make sure you move mountain for them 🤝 See you on the 31st of August at yhemo_lees wedding 😂😂😂 We Dey Dey come with some special briefcase 😂.”

In another post, Fekomi posted a photo of the receipt after concluding his transaction with the cow merchants. It showed that he spent a total of N10.1 million on the gift to his friend and business partner.

See the snaps below:

What fans said about Yhemo Lee’s 10 cows

The news of Yhemo Lee getting 10 cows ahead of his wedding soon made the rounds and drew interesting reactions from netizens. Many of them were in awe of how much the gift cost the businessman, while others congratulated the groom.

Read what they had to say below:

Moponz:

“Omo see how much they selling one cow … our country is going down so bad ooh .. 1m for one cow chia.”

Eroticvillang:

“He’s such a loved person…the gifts people have been dropping sef don dey enough to do 1 week party.”

obaksolo:

“Yhemo I hope you go chop Cateer n event planner well. Abeg make meat reach o😂.”

Yankeeboyyy:

“Nigeria they okay, Na u no dey okay 🤣.”

Aolat_ayonimofe1:

“I will never be poor 🙏.”

d_flowergirlj:

“Another reminder that you should surround yourself with good people.”

wuracoker:

“We go hard for our friends & that's on period 💯.”

amina_minaah:

“Make them deck anybody wey go talk say meat don finish.”

rinchi_mufasa:

“Money Dey Lagos, if you like no find one place chuck head get your own😂.”

prettee_dimples:

“And Una want make tinubu believe say country hard??? Make una pity us nau😭.”

kelvin_kertz:

“2024 came with a-lot of luxury weddings.”

misshembe:

“Na wedding he wan do or na ranch he wan open?”

Splashyposhberry:

“This is massive.”

Akinola2356_backup:

“E choke 😍😍😍.”

hanie_barbie:

“Talk and do🙌🙌🙌you no go ever fall zadyy😍.”

