BBNaija No Loose Guard star, TJay has made a special request from Big Brother to the interest of fans

During a recent diary session with his partner, Ben, TJay asked if it was possible for Biggie to grant him a favour

Ben raised questions about what TJay needed to discuss privately with Biggie, and he revealed that it was about family

BBNaija Season 9 housemate Tunji Adeniji-Soji, aka TJay, has caused a stir on social media after he asked Big Brother for a special favour.

It all happened during Team Beta's (Ben and TJay) diary session. Towards the end of the session, the physician asked Big Brother if it was possible for him to ask for a favour.

He then proceeded to say that he wanted a non-recorded session to discuss some personal things with Biggie.

Fans react as TJay asks Biggie for a favour. Photos: @tjay_official

Source: Instagram

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I don’t know if it’s possible to ask for a favour. I just wanted to see if I could have a non-recorded session just to discuss one or two personal things alone.”

After hearing what TJay had to say, Biggie told him that it would be arranged. However, his partner, Ben, had questions. He wondered what TJay wanted to tell Big Brother without him and added that if it was to ask for a voluntary exit, it should not be granted.

TJay then shared a bit about the reason behind his request. According to the BBNaija star, he wanted to discuss his family. He said:

“It has to do with family and stuff”.

See the video below:

What fans said about TJay’s request

TJay’s request piqued the interest of netizens, some of them wondering if it might be connected to the recent news of his wife welcoming twins outside the house. Others, however, were amused by Ben’s reaction.

Read some of their comments below:

Dre_thepainter:

“Tjay don know the date him wife go born…he was like in his head shey my wife never born ni… bro calm down your wife and the twins are doing well.”

pweety_lolly:

“Biggie pls tell him the good news…he looks so worried.”

nitawendy8:

“😂😂😂Ben you nor know if u go even survive dis week eviction.”

Juliusrebeccaolamide:

“I'm sure Biggie is laughing hard😂😂😂.”

Callher_nifesimi:

“He has a feeling about his wife.”

Lindasrants:

“It’s about his babies.”

__spicygirl___:

“😂😂😂😂 He probably wants to ask about his wife’s delivery.”

Softie__b:

“Has big brother told him that his wife has given birth?”

amahka___:

“😂😂😂Ben Werey! No worry papa bombois, Your gees have arrived.”

fooodfact:

“Make big brother tell am say him wife don born na, shebi they told Frodd, abi cause na all-stars Frodd be that's why?”

Team Beta, 4 other pairs up for eviction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that five pairs of housemates are facing possible eviction on the BBNaija No Loose Guard show as they nominated their colleagues for the first time this season.

Recall that after Team Florish and Team Streeze’s eviction, Big Brother announced that changes were going to be made to the game, including the end of the Custodian Challenge, and the Head of House now has immunity.

As the changes took effect, the housemates entered the diary room for the first time to nominate their colleagues for possible eviction.

Source: Legit.ng