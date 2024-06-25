Nigerian singer Davido and Chioma’s wedding venue has sparked an online discussion among netizens

A video made the rounds showing the white and gold interior decor done at the wedding venue, and it stirred mixed feelings

Many netizens seemed not to be impressed with it, and they compared the venue to other celebrity wedding venues

David Adeleke Davido and Chioma’s wedding has started trending on social media for various reasons, one of which is the party venue.

The much-anticipated event, which took place on June 25, 2024, at Harbour Point in Lagos, got Nigerians talking after videos of the wedding’s interior decor went viral on social media.

Video of Davido's wedding decor causes stir. Photos: @davido, @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on Instagram by celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut and spotted by Legit.ng, the hall’s interior was decorated with a mix of white and gold colours.

Several white and gold chairs surrounded the decorated white tables, and lovely chandeliers hanging from the ceiling were already adorned with gold drapes and white flowers.

See the video of Davido and Chioma’s wedding venue below:

Netizens react to interior of Chivido’s wedding hall

Interestingly, mixed feelings trailed the videos of Davido and Chioma’s wedding venue, with many netizens noting that they were not impressed. Read some of the comments Legit.ng gathered below:

e_jay_wears:

“Veekee James and moses bliss hall decor pass this one o… the decor is not matching the hype please .”

baudex:

“This hall no go reach us o .”

official_djalonso:

“Why is the decoration so average? Was expecting something very Dinamic though.”

africagist101:

“Normal setup I was expecting something different.”

Ooganiru:

“I hope this is hall 1 and there’s another hall o…..this decor is not matching the hype .”

ezinne__precious:

“The kind of noise they are making no match the kind of wedding, I’m seeing, this wedding is very cheap, they should use expensive equipment.”

cyntlatingcynthia:

“This hall is not screaming 30B yet oooo, it's not giving for our guy #chivido2024 . Waiting for final look.”

Official_kosiejindu:

“This decorator didn’t try Biko.”

jessyku_sh:

“Which kind deco be dis even wizkid mama burial fine pass dis .”

jennymichaelz:

“This small space????”

sovise_cook_bake_academy:

“Decorator no do ooh.... this hall decor never pop ooh.”

First videos of Davido with groomsmen trend

Legit.ng earlier reported on one of the highlights from Davido and Chioma's wedding so far: the emergence of OBO’s traditional groomsmen.

In a video posted on Instagram by Tunde Ednut and spotted by Legit.ng, the singer’s groomsmen were spotted rocking matching yellow agbada outfits which were paired with matching yellow caps.

Some of the people who made the singer’s groomsmen list include his cousins Tunji ‘Tunegee’ Adeleke, Bayo ‘BRed’ Adeleke, Ubi Franklin, Special Spesh, Asa Asika, his former lawyer Bobo Ajudua and more.

Source: Legit.ng