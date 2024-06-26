Nigerian social media critic VeryDarkMan has come under fire on social media over his actions at Chivido 2024

VDM was one of the guests present at the occasion and a man went online to accuse him of not showing love by spraying a dime at the party

According to him, VDM only went to Davido and Chioma’s wedding to eat food and shout ‘don’t play’

Controversial online critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan (VDM) is being dragged on social media for not spraying money at Davido and Chioma’s wedding.

The talk-of-the-town Chivido event took place on June 25, 2024, in Lagos, and it saw a great display of wealth from guests in attendance.

VeryDarkMan was one of those who bragged about getting invited on social media, and videos of him at the party venue also made the rounds. However, a netizen Gehgeh, went online to drag the online personality.

According to Gehgeh, VDM was the only guest at Davido’s wedding who did not spray the couple a single naira note. He noted how other guests even tried to spray the couple some cash but the online critic was there to keep shouting ‘don’t play’.

The netizen added that VDM was at the Chivido wedding to satisfy his food cravings. In his words:

“Out of everybody wey go Davido marriage, na only VeryDarkMan no spray one naira. Many of una wey no get financial ambience una go say ‘Geh Geh you dey talk anyhow’, oya show me one video of VeryDarkMan where e dey spray money, wey e dey spray Davido, e no dey. See the way *** sef dey carry basin of money dey use am dey stone Davido for head, e reach VDM turn e dey do ‘don’t play’ for hall wey you seat down you know how much dey spend for that hall? Even the chicken you chop you know how much? Marriage wey cost over 10 million dollars, person go there chop something for free, one naira e no deposit, you say make I no talk.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as man drags VDM

Read some of the comments from netizens below:

jehconnie:

“He nor spray and na he get mouth pass”

adefoggy:

“You done see where bouncer spray money for weeding before ? ”

Official_dollarqueen:

“He can’t give what he doesn’t have na .”

dand_y001:

“Una go leave Nigeria problem de face Davido tinubu go rule till 2042 .”

veverobio:

“Person dey spray wetin him no get?”

Expensive_shugga:

“Fact why will you go someone event without dropping money or gift item ‍♀️.”

nikkyssignature:

“Wedding don finish na dragging remain .”

Sharon_jasmyne:

“Him own na to check who den invite .”

kadyblaze:

“Where e wan see that kind money , person wey no buy ashoebi .”

mxx_bibi:

“Where he wan see that kind money spray for there .”

Cubana Chiefpriest warns VDM at Davido's wedding

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest, who is Davido's bestie, shared the same table with VeryDarkMan and footballer Victor Osimhen at the Chivido 2024 wedding.

During a funny conversation with the controversial activist, Chiefpriest warned VDM against calling out anyone who attended the star-studded event.

VDM, who got the message, was seen smiling sheepishly.

